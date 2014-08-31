Here’s Your Labor Day TV Marathon Guide

Labor Day, first celebrated in 1887, is officially described as a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of their country. Basically, it’s a day to celebrate workers by not working, which means it’s also the perfect excuse to plop yourself in front of the TV and catch up on some of your favorite shows and moves. From Friends to Rambo and Star Trek, here are all of your marathons happening this Labor Day (all times EST).

18 Kids and Counting on TLC

With a few of the Duggar kids getting hitched, having babies, and moving on, now’s your chance to take a look back at when they made their TV debut. The marathon runs from 6 a.m. – 3 p.m.

NCIS on USA

Watch Gibbs and the gang thwart terrorist plots, defuse bombs, solve homicides, and deal with each other’s office antics when the marathon begins at 6 a.m.

Rizzoli & Isles on TNT

What’s the best way to spend your holiday? Watching a medical examiner and police detective solve crimes and analyze dead bodies, or something. The action starts at 11 a.m.

The Knick on HBO

Speaking of bodies, if you haven’t seen The Knick on Cinemax yet, here’s your chance to get caught up on the first few episodes. Be prepared for some gruesome scenes starring Clive Owen as a surgeon from the 1900’s who’s committed to advancing the medical field, no matter how many corpses he leaves in his wake. The reruns start at 8 p.m.

Tosh.0 on Comedy Central

Laugh at the Internet with Daniel Tosh as he trolls YouTube clips and shares the stupid things people do in order to get their 15 minutes. The show starts at 10 a.m.

Friends on TBS

Thanks to Jimmy Kimmel’s mini Friends reunion, we’re itching to spend more time with Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Rachel, Joey, and anyone else who isn’t Ross. Hang out with all of the friends when the TBS starts showing reruns at 4 p.m.

Pawn Stars on History Channel

Catch the Harrisons as they run their family-owned pawn shop and present us with completely useless historical facts about all the items they buy. It starts at 10 a.m.

Star Trek movies on Syfy

Live long and prosper with this interstellar movie marathon that follows the crew of the Enterprise as they boldly go where no man (AND WOMAN) has gone before. The movies begin at 8:30 a.m.

Rambo movie marathon on AMC

Instead of featuring gore and guts, a la The Walking Dead, AMC is taking it old school with the Rambo film series. Watch Sylvester Stallone maim, decapitate, and otherwise kill every living thing on the screen when the marathon kicks off at 12:30 p.m.

Fast N’ Loud on Discovery

Watch the guys from the Gas Monkey Garage search for lemons and restore them to their former glory when episodes start airing at 9 a.m.