How many steeplechase runners can claim they have a chart-topping song and television show named after them? Only one: Delilah DiCrescenzo, the inspiration for Plain White T’s achingly sincere 2006 hit, “Hey There Delilah,” which Billboard named the 96th most popular song of the 2000s. It’s also, for some “sure, why not” reason, the basis of a new scripted series from the Grammy-nominated band and Lively McCabe Entertainment and Primary Wave.

Plain White T’s singer Tom Higgenson and writer Jeremy Desmon, among others are pitching the romantic-drama, which The Hollywood Reporter describes as a “contemporary fairy tale that expands the story within the song,” to networks and studios later this month. There are so many questions left to answer, including what it’s like in New York City? And, what do you do to me?

The song, released in 2006, tells a tale of a long-distance flirtation between a struggling singer-songwriter and a New York City university student. The songwriter pledges to write a song for the young woman on the night they meet and that promise changes their lives in unexpected ways. The song, published by Warner Chappell Music, spent 35 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 — including multiple weeks at No. 1. The track has been licensed on multiple shows, including Orange Is the New Black, Family Guy, and Sesame Street. (Via)

It may sound silly to base an entire television show on a song featured on Kidz Bop 13, but counterpoint: more songs should be shows. “The Art of Shredding” by Pantera is begging for a multi-season order from Netflix.

