‘Homeland’ Will Conclude With Season 8

#Homeland
Features Writer
08.06.18

Showtime

Carrie Mathison will wrestle her personal demons while hunting down terrorists one last time. At Monday’s TCA panel for Showtime, it was announced that Homeland‘s upcoming eighth season will be its last. Premiering in June 2019, Showtime will wrap up the political thriller with a bang. Showtime programming president Gary Levine made it clear that the show was ending, not being canceled. He explained that the Homeland was “is not limping into the sunset. Last season was one of its best ever.”

This is not particularly surprising news, as Claire Danes previously indicated on The Howard Stern Show that she would be ending her time as Mathison after the eighth season. She explained that she was “conflicted” that the show was ending because playing the complicated Carrie was “a lot.” Danes has been a critical darling for Homeland‘s run, winning two Emmys (seven nominations) and two Golden Globes (three nominations).

There is something to be said about a show ending at a natural point instead of dragging on beyond its expiration date. While Homeland has certainly had its share of ups and downs, it will be interesting to see where Carrie Mathison ends up. Either way, Claire Danes’ incredible cry face will live on for future generations to experience.

(Via Variety)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Homeland
TAGSCARRIE MATHISONHOMELANDSHOWTIME

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 8 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP