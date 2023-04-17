House of the Dragon was notorious for its time jumps in season one, but season two will begin where the finale ended. “I’m excited to pick up where we left off,” showrunner Ryan Condal said at a Contenders TV event over the weekend (via Deadline). “Now we get to fall into the more traditional rhythms of storytelling and Game of Thrones.”

If there’s flashbacks so we can get more Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, that would be OK, too. Game of Thrones used them.

Condal said that the House of the Dragon creative team has “always talked about this particular tale, George [R.R. Martin] has too, of being a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy. This series is very much about a house tearing itself apart from within. Now that all those pieces have been set on the board, I’m really excited to tell the next chapter, to see what happens now that Viserys is gone and no longer keeping a lid on things.”

Speaking of Viserys, Paddy Considine was also at the event, and he expressed gratitude for his character’s arc. “The story was told,” he said. “I’m glad they didn’t drag Viserys out. The fact it was put into eight episodes, it just made his arc all that stronger.” Spoken like a true king.

House of the Dragon returns to HBO (and, uh, Max) in 2024.

