How Many Episodes Are In ‘Doctor Who’ Season 14?

In 2023, Russell T. Davies triumphantly returned to Doctor Who after 16 years, shuffling in a new era for the long-running series.

The upcoming season is set to premiere on May 10th on Disney+, where Ncuti Gatwa will play the fifteenth iteration of the infamous Doctor/alien being. Gatwa first appeared in the 2023 Christmas Special to take over for David Tennant. Gatwa is joined by Millie Gibson as the Doctor’s newest companion, Ruby.

As with any Doctor Who season, there will be some intergalactic travel that will likely be met with minor inconveniences and side quests like dinosaurs or brooding artists. Season fourteen will consist of eight episodes, including one Beatles-centric tale. But don’t expect to hear “Hey Jude.”

Your brand new TARDIS crew awaits 💫#DoctorWho premieres on @BBCiPlayer in the UK 11th May and @DisneyPlus 10th May where available. pic.twitter.com/kG2iQZ3wKg — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) May 8, 2024

Episode one, aptly titled “Space Babies,” was penned by Davies himself. In fact, Davies wrote six of the eight episodes, while fan-favorite Steven Moffat also returned to write his own episode, titled “Boom,” marking his first contribution to the series since 2017. Earlier this year, Moffat confirmed the news, “There was begging, there was pleading but finally Russell agreed to let me have another go – so long as I got out of his garden. Working with old friends and a brand new Doctor I couldn’t be happier,” he told The Radio Times. Loki EP Katie Herron also penned an episode in the upcoming season.

New episodes of Doctor Who will drop weekly on Disney+ through June 22nd. Check out the trailer below: