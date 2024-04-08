Bridgerton Jonathan Bailey
Netflix
TV

Does Netflix’s ‘Skip The Foreplay’ Feature Actually Exist?

On Sunday morning, Netflix users went wild over a seemingly new product feature that could potentially save them from some awkward moments. According to a supposed screencap from inside the app, the streamer now offered a “Skip the Foreplay” option that would move past racy content in shows like Bridgerton and The Witcher in case you wanted to watch the programs with your parents and/or kids.

“Skip the foreplay, literally,” the screenshot read. “Make family movie night less awkward by deleting naughty scenes from this show.”

The image was tweeted by Soren Iverson, who wrote, “Netflix ‘skip the foreplay’ feature removes naughty scenes to make family movie night less awkward.”

While the feature garnered a surprising amount of positive reactions, the self-proclaimed “prudes” among us might not want to get too excited. After the tweet went unexpectedly viral and racked up over 21 million views as of this writing, Iverson posted an update to let everyone know the whole thing was just a joke.

“Well this blew up,” Iverson tweeted. “I make unhinged stuff like this daily so if you lol’d at this (or breathed through the nose a lil at least), then pls DEMOLISH that follow button.”

Iverson wasn’t kidding (about the reactions at least). The initial “Skip the Foreplay” tweet racked up a ton of responses from both people who were fully on board with the option and those who prefer their favorite shows and movies to remain uncensored.

You can see some of the reactions below:

(Via Soren Iverson on Twitter)

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×