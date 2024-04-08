On Sunday morning, Netflix users went wild over a seemingly new product feature that could potentially save them from some awkward moments. According to a supposed screencap from inside the app, the streamer now offered a “Skip the Foreplay” option that would move past racy content in shows like Bridgerton and The Witcher in case you wanted to watch the programs with your parents and/or kids.

“Skip the foreplay, literally,” the screenshot read. “Make family movie night less awkward by deleting naughty scenes from this show.”

The image was tweeted by Soren Iverson, who wrote, “Netflix ‘skip the foreplay’ feature removes naughty scenes to make family movie night less awkward.”

Netflix "skip the foreplay" feature removes naughty scenes to make family movie night less awkward pic.twitter.com/NV6Aaj1OSI — Soren Iverson (@soren_iverson) April 7, 2024

While the feature garnered a surprising amount of positive reactions, the self-proclaimed “prudes” among us might not want to get too excited. After the tweet went unexpectedly viral and racked up over 21 million views as of this writing, Iverson posted an update to let everyone know the whole thing was just a joke.

“Well this blew up,” Iverson tweeted. “I make unhinged stuff like this daily so if you lol’d at this (or breathed through the nose a lil at least), then pls DEMOLISH that follow button.”

Iverson wasn’t kidding (about the reactions at least). The initial “Skip the Foreplay” tweet racked up a ton of responses from both people who were fully on board with the option and those who prefer their favorite shows and movies to remain uncensored.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Watching sex scenes with your parents has somehow turned from a “haha isn’t this an awkward thing we all have to experience” to “this is a PROBLEM and it needs to STOP!!!” conversation https://t.co/ViZAIrNWyX — Untitled Joe Brennan Movie (@Joe_Brennan_) April 8, 2024

there is hope for us prudes after all pic.twitter.com/MDUWbVQm5D https://t.co/5ePinxMMSQ — jo!! (@girlfailureirl) April 7, 2024

Maybe don't watch Bridgerton with your dad if you both aren't mature enough to see a stray boob. https://t.co/f0zUlQxUu9 — Jenna 🐞 (@RillaCuthbert) April 7, 2024

If I was an underappreciated wife and I was scrolling Netflix with my husband and I saw this, I’d say “oh look they made a setting for you” https://t.co/kkUxmqzeNa — Charles Bramesco (@intothecrevasse) April 7, 2024

unironically a good feature https://t.co/gtjj3z1qxp — not Derrick White (@PJwasHere) April 8, 2024

Evangelical weirdos used to have to buy special software for this https://t.co/Qj5H17zfp4 — Gare (transsexual john dee) (@hungrybowtie) April 7, 2024

This feature is whack and just further continues the prudish, Puritan, sexless culture being forced on us. Absolute madness. https://t.co/WtMUJhzy8u pic.twitter.com/UJ31PmBtdU — Jasmine is in her Bad Batch era (@thewonderladie) April 7, 2024

I can think of many shows that families can watch together without experiencing any awkwardness. #Bridgerton is not, and should never be, one of them. https://t.co/uYnBd6svwI pic.twitter.com/ZFgD0x6pdE — hellresidentNY 🖤 (@hellresidentNY) April 7, 2024

Some of yall don’t have the dad humor to just obnoxiously shrug and go “they seem like good friends” when a sex scene comes on during something you’re watching with other people and it shows https://t.co/6J7KBLKT5x — Ivy Hanover (@ProtagonistIvy) April 8, 2024

Technically this should take you straight to the fucking https://t.co/P03uL9xfe0 — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) April 7, 2024

(Via Soren Iverson on Twitter)