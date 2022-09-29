Maggie Haberman’s new book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, has yet to even be released. But it’s already giving people plenty to talk about. Among the revelations we’ve learned so far: As president, Trump had an unhealthy obsession with knowing the details of people’s sexuality, he refused to use the same toilet as Barack Obama (and liked to brag about that fact), and his favorite thing about being president was the additional fame it brought him.

Sadly, none of those anecdotes were all that surprising. But one tidbit that has surprised nearly everyone, including Jimmy Kimmel, is that Trump had at one point planned to fire his beloved daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner — via Twitter, of all places.

On Wednesday night, Kimmel could barely contain his laughter as he shared the story with his audience:

According to [Haberman’s] book… Trump, at one point, was going to fire his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared with a tweet. He was going to fire them on Twitter! But his chief of staff, John Kelly, was able to stop him from doing it by waving a KFC drumstick in front of him and tossing it across the room. Haberman wrote that Trump was racist; he assumed staffers who weren’t white at the White House were waiters; he was homophobic, he was transphobic, he had problem dealing with female leaders of other countries; he called Angela Merkel a bitch; the first time he met the then-prime minister of Britain Theresa May, he said to her: ‘Some people are pro-life, some people are pro-choice. Imagine if some animals with tattoos raped your daughter and she got pregnant.’ And then he asked her about the windmills near his golf course in Ireland.

“See, that’s the thing about Trump,” Kimmel noted. “One thing he is is a great conversationalist.”

You can watch the full clip above, beginning at the 6:10 mark.