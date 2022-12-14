Though it’s been nearly two years since the shocking and deadly events of January 6, 2021, we’re still learning new information about the events leading up to the attack on the Capitol — and just how much information then-president Donald Trump and his inner circle knew about what would happen on that day. And, as Jimmy Kimmel explained on Tuesday night, “it’s even crazier than the crazy we previously thought was crazy. Turns out the calls were coming from inside the House—and the Senate.”

While we knew that Trump’s then-chief of staff Mark Meadows’ cell phone was blowing up throughout the day, we now know that he was texting with at least 34 Republican lawmakers, who were offering up their own ideas for how to keep the 45th president in office — despite the fact that he lost the election. “The list includes all the usual suspects: Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Jordan, Louie Gohmert,” Kimmel said. “It’s like a gang of Batman’s dumbest enemies.”

As Kimmel sees it, one of the dumbest of the dumb is South Carolina congressman Ralph Norman, who texted Meadows three days before Biden was sworn in to suggest that he try to convince Trump to declare “Marshall” law.

“We have people who tried to overthrow the government in the government right now,” Kimmel marveled. “And I continue to be blow away by how dumb they are. Even Scooby-Doo villains know not to write it down.”

You can watch the full clip above, beginning around the 1:30 mark.