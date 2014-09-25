John Oliver Is LITERALLY EVISCERATING His HBO Colleague Bill Maher In The Ratings

Well, not really. John Oliver is actually barely ahead of Bill Maher in the ratings, according to HBO. But headlines about John Oliver require VIOLENT ACTION WORDS, as he discussed during his week off last month, so here we are, I guess. The Hollywood Reporter has the figures.
Five months in, Last Week is pulling an average of 4.1 million weekly viewers across TV airings and DVR, on-demand and HBO Go plays. That puts Oliver’s show narrowly ahead of Real Time With Bill Maher‘s 4 million weekly viewers, according to HBO.
The impressive thing about this isn’t just the fact that he’s already ahead of a long-running show on the network (in a packed Sunday night schedule, no less), it’s that he’s doing it while giving away most of his show for free. His big 15-minutes segments are up on the Internet every Monday morning racking up hundreds of thousands — and sometimes millions — of views on YouTube. Granted, a sizable chunk of those views are coming from people who don’t subscribe to HBO, but still, I have to imagine there’s at least some overlap there.
Also, as THR notes, the show is even doing well in its time slot (without DVR and On Demand viewership added), pulling in more than first run episodes of Girls. Or, in Internet speak: JOHN OLIVER IS LITERALLY DESTROYING LENA DUNHAM, too.
Good to hear the ratings are doing well. I want this show to go on forever.
Bill Maher does and has been doing something on television that no one else does, and successfully (in terms of ratings). He attempts to find conservative and liberal political commentators and give them a chance to speak in a forum where htey have more space to say things other than in sound-bites. Those of us who like something original to watch and who like to hear potentially thoughtful discussions have a place to potentially find that some nights. It’s a live show and most conservatives are stupid as fuck, so he won’t always have success at creating that, but it’s the ONLY place where anyone can get that sort of thing. Good on him and good for us who like to see something completely different than the same ol’ political bullshit.
Meanwhile, John Oliver is doing a great job but doing it at a well-established and popular format: He’s making fun of stupidity in the news and going off on the occasional polemic for a half hour. He’s doing Stewart/Maddow/O’Reilly/Etc but he’s doing it without most of the obnoxiousness. Good for him. It’s Daily Show minus Jon Stewart – or – it’s “Daily Show minus the worst thing about the Daily Show.” Good on him and good for us.
and now we return to the message boards where people who haven’t done jack shit in terms of creating anything interesting to anyone in their lives attempt to shit all over Bill Maher, who’s proven himself incredibly productive at what he does. Enjoy being negative and DO NOT IN ANY WAY take this as an opportunity to question why people (including – likely – your own family) are willing to watch Bill Maher’s show and meanwhile couldn’t give two fucks about anything you’ve ever said or done in your own life :-D
