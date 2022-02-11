Julia Garner’s portrayal of con artist Anna Delvey has created quite a buzz, as Inventing Anna premieres on Netflix today. To prepare for the role, Garner went to great lengths to create the look and distinct accent of the Soho scammer and even visited her in jail.

But Delvey recently wrote about how she was unsure if she would even watch the show. In an essay for Insider, Delvey, who’s real name is Anna Sorokin, wrote about her hesitation to be involved with the show. Written from her jail cell, Sorokin said, “For a long while, I was hoping that by the time Inventing Anna came out, I would’ve moved on with my life. I imagined for the show to be a conclusion of sorts summing up and closing of a long chapter that had come to an end…Even if I were to pull some strings and make it happen, nothing about seeing a fictionalized version of myself in this criminal-insane-asylum setting sounds appealing to me,” she said. Okay, but she’s probably at least a little bit curious about the accent, right?

In response to Sorokin, Garner says acknowledges Anna’s perspective, and doesn’t blame her for not wanting to watch. “Here’s the thing, I respect whatever Anna does in terms of whether she wants to watch the show or doesn’t want to watch the show,” the Ozark actress says. “That’s her choice and that’s totally fine. She doesn’t have to watch the show.”

Garner added, “I never made the show in anticipation, thinking that she’s going to watch it. If she did watch it, great. If not, that’s fine, too. I respect whatever she wants to do.”

All episodes of Inventing Anna are now streaming on Netflix, while Sorokin is still in ICE custody.

(Via Insider)