Maggie’s Future On ‘The Walking Dead’ Is Looking Extra Grim Now

Over the last few days, we’ve heard conflicting information about Lauren Cohan’s future on The Walking Dead. The actress is currently without a contract for season nine (the season eight midseason premiere is Sunday), but Cohan was reportedly “in active negotiations” to extend her deal, and former-showrunner Scott Gimple was “hopeful” something can be worked out.
Yeah, about that…
Cohan has nabbed a lead role in an ABC drama pilot. Whiskey Cavalier is described as a “high-octane hourlong action dramedy that follows the adventures of tough but tender FBI super-agent Will Chase (codename: “Whiskey Cavalier”) who, following an emotional breakup, is assigned to work with badass CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge (codename: “Fiery Tribune”),” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Cohan, as “Frankie” Trowbridge, will star alongside Scandal star Scott Foley’s Will Chase.
The Walking Dead will go on without Cohan, obviously (and probably long after we’re all dead), but this doesn’t necessarily mean the end is near for Maggie. Whiskey Cavalier didn’t get a straight-to-series order, so ABC might not pick it up; also, Cohan could still do part-time duty on the ABC series, while still fulfilling her “Frankie” Trowbridge commitments. I mean, with a name that good, how could you not?
She is probably smart enough to know that the show is a sinking ship and she isn’t going down with it–if they aren’t going to meet her demands she should leave while she is still a hot commodity and move on to something else. I am not one of those people that say they don’t watch the show anymore but it isn’t like the past seasons where I make time on Sunday night to watch the show when it first comes on; now I’ll just record it and watch it when I don’t have anything else to do.
I would agree if it didn’t look like she was jumping from a slowly sinking ship into the open jaws of a shark.
That other show has cancellation after 2 episodes writen all over it.
“That other show has cancellation after 2 episodes writen all over it.”
Yeah that was my first thought too.
Both of you are probably right. Even though the basic rule of a series towards actors has always been “NEVER quit the hit” I guess the bottom line is how much salary is involved–of which I have no idea. The new show she is supposedly jumping to sounds like it is dead on arrival. There are so many good series on now and more coming out all of the time that The Walking Dead just seems like it is resting on its laurels in that they think everyone is still going to watch no matter what they do. The show has gotten really stagnant and I truly don’t believe it is going to last for many more seasons unless they do something really exciting that is akin to its earlier seasons. Killing off a couple of long-term characters is not an acceptable reason for holding my interest. The way things have been going I almost think we are going to be in the exact situation at the end of the previous season with Rick having tears in his eyes being broken and Negan gloating over him.
“will chase”… seriously…
For some reason “Frankie Trowbridge” sounds like more of a codename than “Fiery Tribune” to me.
Probably because it sounds like they worked their way backwards from rusty trombone.
This sounds Terrible (codename: “Shitty”).
