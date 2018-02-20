Maggie’s Future On ‘The Walking Dead’ Is Looking Extra Grim Now

AMC

Over the last few days, we’ve heard conflicting information about Lauren Cohan’s future on The Walking Dead. The actress is currently without a contract for season nine (the season eight midseason premiere is Sunday), but Cohan was reportedly “in active negotiations” to extend her deal, and former-showrunner Scott Gimple was “hopeful” something can be worked out.

Yeah, about that…

Cohan has nabbed a lead role in an ABC drama pilot. Whiskey Cavalier is described as a “high-octane hourlong action dramedy that follows the adventures of tough but tender FBI super-agent Will Chase (codename: “Whiskey Cavalier”) who, following an emotional breakup, is assigned to work with badass CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge (codename: “Fiery Tribune”),” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Cohan, as “Frankie” Trowbridge, will star alongside Scandal star Scott Foley’s Will Chase.

The Walking Dead will go on without Cohan, obviously (and probably long after we’re all dead), but this doesn’t necessarily mean the end is near for Maggie. Whiskey Cavalier didn’t get a straight-to-series order, so ABC might not pick it up; also, Cohan could still do part-time duty on the ABC series, while still fulfilling her “Frankie” Trowbridge commitments. I mean, with a name that good, how could you not?

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)