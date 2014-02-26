Let’s Go Across The Border On This Week’s ‘Justified’

Tonight’s Justified sees the Crowders taking a trip to Mexico. It does not quite go to plan.
Boyd expected to come down to collect his drugs, but Johnny had other plans.
Mr. Yeun decided to make his own plans.
It turns out Johnny had the money AND got a handcuffed Boyd. He also got a Checkov’s warning.
Now you’d think Johnny is riding high, but OOPS POW SURPRISE!
And now Boyd’s gonna ride off into the moonlight, but those Crowes with that earlier warning…
Hey, while we’re stacking bodies:
So ends the tale of Cousin Johnny; where even at his best he’s outdone and undone by Boyd.
There were more storylines that got explored tonight, so be sure to come back here tomorrow for a full recap. For now, take a look at Raylan getting chumpped.
The technology for me to reply to this post is at least 20 years away.
+1
(slow clap)
Funniest line i have heard on TV in a long time.
That line combined with his refusal to give Tim a bump was great.
#TeamWendy
YES. Alia from Dune is all grows up…& ridiculously hot. With my weakness for pyscho gingers & hot-tempered Latinas, I’m amazed I haven’t been stabbed in the heart with a letter opener yet.
I wanna be caller #7…
I love how Raylan doesn’t make the slightest attempt to pursue him, he just stands at the window in grudging admiration.
I aint even mad.
[img.pandawhale.com]
Raylan was in awe of that one-legged cyber-outlaw
Despite the gruesomeness involved in this episode (RIP, Cousin Johnny), this felt like a bit of a light-hearted breather for me. After the intensity of the last few episodes, and the entire season of True Detective (and with The Americans coming up tonight), I needed this. Especially loved Raylan’s reaction in the above GIF, and hey! Tim!!!!
Tim is gold. I loved it when the computer nerd, (Chris?), left him hanging on the fist-bump
Those two need to have a deadpan sarcasm-off.
We need more time. Everytime I see him I think of that episode of Strangers with Candy he did; the Raisin in the Sun one.
Raylan’s reaction to the guy sliding down the pole, along with his attempt to post a comment online, were just comedic gold.
Working with the Crowes is a bit like grabbing an alligator by the tail with nobody around to help subdue the front end for you.
Never turn down a fist bump from Tim. Never
Did anyone else think TC looked like a hick version of Raylan?
Stay gold Johnny… stay gold…
Let us always remember the good times when Cousin Johnny figured out that Boyd was talking about the astronaut who landed the helicopter at their high school.
Great episode and kudos to chet for the gifs and for the wonderful title given to the handicapped escape gif. Seriously, well done.
I dumb ass Danny Crowe, what the hell could those guys be up to?
UG
[www.youtube.com]
It almost felt like a comedy episode. I enjoyed it but it felt odd.
(That’s what my ex-wife said on our honeymoon)
I will see myself out.
In the universe in which we live it is impossible for Danny to get what he deserves.