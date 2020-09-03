When an actor or actress describes themselves as feeling like a “prisoner” to a television show, it’s usually because they have or want a successful movie career, like when Hustlers and Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu tweeted that she was “so upset right now that I’m literally crying” when Fresh Off the Boat was renewed for a sixth season. Riverdale‘s Lili Reinhart has a different reason for feeling like a “prisoner,” though.

In an interview with Nylon, Reinhart (who was also in Hustlers with Wu) was candid about having to return to the Riverdale set in Canada while the coronavirus is still killing thousands every week. She and the rest of the cast have to finish shooting the final three episodes of season four (“Five months later, we’re all going to be tan, maybe a little bit thicker. I certainly am”) before jumping straight into season five:

It means that once she gets back to Vancouver and quarantines for two weeks, she’ll be required to stay there, with no breaks, until Christmas. Reinhart, understandably, is conflicted about the return. “I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada. That doesn’t feel good. You can’t go home for Thanksgiving, can’t visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels f*cked.”

Reinhart had a better time starring in Chemical Hearts, her popular Netflix movie that she also produced. “I loved every second of being an executive producer,” she said. “I had one of the best times of my life filming it, because I was so happy and in my element working on something that I was so passionate about, and so invested in.” Unlike filming another season of the Hot Archie show in Canada during a pandemic in the winter.

