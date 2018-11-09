Reading Too Much Into ‘Mayans MC’: Details You May Have Missed From ‘Cuervo/Tz’ikb’uul’

11.09.18 35 mins ago

FX

Welcome to our weekly breakdown of the minutia of Kurt Sutter and Elgin James’ Sons of Anarchy spin-off, Mayans MC. While Kimberly Ricci provides her always excellent coverage of the series (here’s her write-up of the finale), here we’re going to endeavor to look deeper into the episode and excavate some of the details viewers may have missed, callbacks to Sons of Anarchy, and posit questions explore theories about the direction the series.

1. The title of the episode, ‘Cuervo/Tz’ikb’uul,’ is fittingly Hispanic and Mayan for “crow,” which works on a number of levels. Members of Sons of Anarchy’s SAMCRO make an appearance in this episode, and the opening scene of crows picking at a dead dog is a juxtaposition of the pilot episode opening scene featuring a dog picking at a dead crow. In other words, you thought SAMCRO was dead, but they’re still very much alive on Mayans MC.

FX

FX

