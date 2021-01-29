The Mighty Ducks are officially back in March, and so is Gordon Bombay. Disney+ shared a trailer for the new TV series based on the movie property that eventually named an NHL team in the 1990s, with a slightly new twist on a familiar story. The series, which premieres March 26 on the streaming platform, looks to revive the Mighty Ducks movies and takes the series back to Minneapolis where it began.

Mighty Ducks: Game Changers appears to cast the team called the Ducks as the bad guys, at least initially. The teaser trailer shows a smaller kid cut from the Ducks, leaving a crestfallen young boy looking for a new team.

“I want you to think about all the other kids who’ve been told they’re too small or too slow. They just want to get out there and play,” Lauren Graham’s character tells a young boy. “Let’s start our own team. All we need is an ice rink.”

That’s when Emilio Estevez shows up, apparently the guy running the zamboni and selling skate rentals at The Ice Palace where the underdog version of the Mighty Ducks are likely to be reborn. This time, though, the underdogs appear to be wearing yellow and brown and will be the scrappy underdogs a more established teal team will take on.

In a lot of ways, the narrative arc for the series makes sense. Decades into the Mighty Ducks franchise, you can’t just pretend they’re still underdogs. And the first look shows a pretty talented Ducks team, though we do see at least a few goals from the underdogs, too.

We’ll have to wait and see how things go in March, but it’s clear Bombay is back and looks ready to lead a new team to unexpected glory.