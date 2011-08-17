Morning Links, Featuring A Bunny I Drew

Good morning, y’all. I didn’t get to make a proper announcement yesterday about guest editing for Matt while he’s on vacation because I was away all day. Then again, I managed to work in lots of jokes about hitting Kate Gosselin in the face with a pie, about a dozen GIFs of Kelly Kapowski, and an unnecessary cheap shot at the New York Mets. I don’t think I could have summed it up any better than that. We cool? Awesome. Lotsa links comin’.

As mentioned above. Here is the post from yesterday about Leah Remini that I tacked a crapload of Kelly Kapowski GIFs onto because… well, because. However, lady commenter Smello rightfully pointed out that I didn’t include a SINGLE cheesecake photo of Zack Morris, thus neglecting WG’s female readers. So I woke up extra early today, Googled “Mark-Paul Gosselaar butt” and tracked down this NSFW link from “Franklin & Bash.” I love ya, ladies. [Warming Glow]

I love Joel McHale, too. Here’s an interview from Vulture with Joel McHale from “Community” and “The Soup.” Stupid sexy McHale and his super quick wit. [Vulture]

Good. Plenty more time for… uh, flashing? I have no idea what else this girl does. Noted teenage raccoon and former “Gossip Girl” actress Taylor Momsen has quit acting. I, for one, weep for the arts. [Vulture]

Yes, please. Cartoon Network has renewed “Children’s Hospital” for a fourth season. In all seriousness, I can’t recommend this show enough. In somewhat less seriousness, fartspooplolzomg. [Deadline]

Read the first sentence of this story. Best show ever? Best show ever. ABC Family is developing an American version of “Terminales,” a Mexican drama about a woman with cancer. [Deadline]

After the jump, some Uproxx and web familia links, and a couple GIFs of Aziz Ansari from “Parks & Rec.”

John Gotty’s Top 20 Sneakers of All Time |Smoking Section|

The Best and Worst of WWE Raw 8/15 |With Leather|

U.S. Presidents Have Never Been More Awesome Than in the Art of Jason Heuser |Gamma Squad|

The Most Important Political GIF of Our Time |UPROXX|

Remote-Controlled Flying Shark and Clownfish? Yes Please. |Gamma Squad|

It Must Suck to Be Sergio Garcia |With Leather|

Your Angry Letter from Hunter S. Thompson of the Day |Film Drunk|

The 10 Most Highly Anticipated Movies of the Fall |Ask Men|

Miley Cyrus Inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame |FARK|

The Rock Tweets a Photo from the Set of GI Joe 2 |Moviefone|

Bachelor Pad’s Top 5 Awkward Moments |AOL TV|

10 Formerly Fat Actors Who Need to Go Back to Being Fat |Pajiba|

The Justin Bieber Juggalo Exists |Buzzfeed|