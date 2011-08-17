Morning Links, Featuring A Bunny I Drew

08.17.11 7 years ago 9 Comments

Good morning, y’all. I didn’t get to make a proper announcement yesterday about guest editing for Matt while he’s on vacation because I was away all day. Then again, I managed to work in lots of jokes about hitting Kate Gosselin in the face with a pie, about a dozen GIFs of Kelly Kapowski, and an unnecessary cheap shot at the New York Mets. I don’t think I could have summed it up any better than that. We cool? Awesome. Lotsa links comin’.

As mentioned above. Here is the post from yesterday about Leah Remini that I tacked a crapload of Kelly Kapowski GIFs onto because… well, because. However, lady commenter Smello rightfully pointed out that I didn’t include a SINGLE cheesecake photo of Zack Morris, thus neglecting WG’s female readers. So I woke up extra early today, Googled “Mark-Paul Gosselaar butt” and tracked down this NSFW link from “Franklin & Bash.” I love ya, ladies. [Warming Glow]

I love Joel McHale, too. Here’s an interview from Vulture with Joel McHale from “Community” and “The Soup.” Stupid sexy McHale and his super quick wit. [Vulture]

Good. Plenty more time for… uh, flashing? I have no idea what else this girl does. Noted teenage raccoon and former “Gossip Girl” actress Taylor Momsen has quit acting. I, for one, weep for the arts. [Vulture]

Yes, please. Cartoon Network has renewed “Children’s Hospital” for a fourth season. In all seriousness, I can’t recommend this show enough. In somewhat less seriousness, fartspooplolzomg. [Deadline]

Read the first sentence of this story. Best show ever? Best show ever. ABC Family is developing an American version of “Terminales,” a Mexican drama about a woman with cancer. [Deadline]

After the jump, some Uproxx and web familia links, and a couple GIFs of Aziz Ansari from “Parks & Rec.”

John Gotty’s Top 20 Sneakers of All Time |Smoking Section|

The Best and Worst of WWE Raw 8/15 |With Leather|

U.S. Presidents Have Never Been More Awesome Than in the Art of Jason Heuser |Gamma Squad|

The Most Important Political GIF of Our Time |UPROXX|

Remote-Controlled Flying Shark and Clownfish? Yes Please. |Gamma Squad|

It Must Suck to Be Sergio Garcia |With Leather|

Your Angry Letter from Hunter S. Thompson of the Day |Film Drunk|

The 10 Most Highly Anticipated Movies of the Fall |Ask Men|

Miley Cyrus Inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame |FARK|

The Rock Tweets a Photo from the Set of GI Joe 2 |Moviefone|

Bachelor Pad’s Top 5 Awkward Moments |AOL TV|

10 Formerly Fat Actors Who Need to Go Back to Being Fat |Pajiba|

The Justin Bieber Juggalo Exists |Buzzfeed|

Around The Web

TAGSAZIZ ANSARIBUNNY RABBITS WITH SUNGLASSES ONLINKS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP