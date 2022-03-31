Despite the pandemic scuttling productions just a few months after Disney+ launched, the House of Mouse’s streaming service managed to churn out a total of six Star Wars and Marvel series in the platform’s first two years. Marvel, in particular, made a huge splash as all four of its series dropped in 2021. But when it comes to which series dominated viewing time on Disney+, there’s one clear winner and it’s not even close.

According to a new report on the platform’s viewing data for its completed series, The Mandalorian is far and away the biggest hit on Disney+, and none of the Marvel shows even came close to its monstrous Season 2. By the end of 2021, the bounty hunting series had racked up a massive 14.5 billion minutes of viewing time, with 8.4 million of that coming just from Season 2’s eight-week run. The only Marvel series to put up the slightest hint of a fight was Loki.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

None of the Marvel shows has topped either Mandalorian season in terms of total viewing time, although Loki came close during its first season in June and July. The six-episode season drew 5.23 billion minutes of watch time and was the first (and only, thus far) Marvel series to exceed 1 billion minutes in a single week. By virtue of its smaller episode order, Loki had the highest average watch time of any Marvel or Star Wars series, with slightly less than 872 million minutes per episode in its six weeks.

Despite The Mandalorian being an absolute juggernaut for Disney+, its spinoff series, The Book of Boba Fett has not fared as well. During its seven-episode run, the series put up viewing numbers that were on par for a Marvel show, but it wasn’t even half of The Mandalorian Season 2. And not for lack of trying, The Book of Boba Fett heavily featured Mando and Grogu, who are apparently the magic bullets over at Disney+.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)