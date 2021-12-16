How will you spend your Sunday nights now that Succession is over? By counting down the days until The Righteous Gemstones is back for season two, of course. HBO’s religious comedy returns next month, and you can watch the full-length trailer above.

The Gemstones / Succession comparison is apt considering the trailer begins with oldest son Jesse (Danny McBride) worried that his dad Eli’s (John Goodman) faculties are “waning” and that the only logical solution is for him and his wife Amber to take over the business. “Y’all are not the only married people in the family,” Judy (Edi Patterson), the Shiv of the family, chimes in. “Me and BJ are also strongly betrothed.” When Jesse says they’re not a real family because they don’t have kids, Judy replies, “I don’t got time for kids ’cause I’m trying to keep this fresh physique fine.” Judy better watch out for BJ.

The trailer also introduces Eric Andre as a megachurch pastor, Eric Roberts as a figure in Eli’s past, and Jason Schwartzman as a reporter investigating the Gemstones; and season one scene-stealer brings back “Baby” Billy Freeman, played by the great Walton Goggins. Here’s his message for everyone who doesn’t watch Righteous Gemstones:

The Righteous Gemstones season two premieres on January 9.