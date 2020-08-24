Here’s Everything New On Hulu For September 2020

Hulu must’ve clued into the fact that we’re all depressed, isolated potato sacks right now because the streaming platform is giving us plenty to laugh at this month.
Lamorne Morris’ Woke arrives early to give us a fresh and timely twist on the Black Lives Matter moment that we’re living in before PEN15 debuts its second season filled with more pre-pubescent cringe-comedy that we can’t help but relate to. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Hulu this September.
Woke (Hulu series streaming 9/9)
New Girl’s Lamorne Morris stars in this imaginative comedy series about a Black cartoonist on the rise who suddenly has his eyes opened to the injustice and inequality surrounding him. Morris plays Keef, a talented artist keeping things light with his work — which is set to go mainstream — until a violent run-in with the police leaves him questioning his reality. It’s timely for sure, taking an inventive approach to the Black Lives Matter moment, but there’s still plenty of humor to keep it all grounded.
Pen15: Season 2 (Hulu series streaming 9/18)
The second season of Hulu’s breakout comedy lands on the streaming platform this month as Maya (Maya Erskine) and Anna (Anna Konkle) navigate the end of summer and the start of a new school year. The girls flit between awkward pool parties, school plays, weird break-ups, and bloody sleepovers while trying to maintain their close friendship and rise in the popularity ranks. It’s the best kind of cringe-worthy comedy.
Here’s the full list of titles coming to Hulu in September:
Avail. 9/1
Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Season 4
Jeopardy!: Episode Refresh
50 First Dates (2004)
Absolute Power (1997)
Aeon Flux (2005)
American Dragons (1998)
An American Haunting (2006)
Any Given Sunday (1999)
Anywhere but Here (1999)
Back to School (1986)
Bad Girls from Mars (1991)
The Bank Job (2008)
Because I Said So (2007)
The Birdcage (1997)
Broken Lizard’s Club Dread (2004)
Call Me (1988)
Carrington (1995)
The Cold Light Of Day (2012)
Cool Blue (1990)
Criminal Law (1989)
The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)
De-Lovely (2004)
Demolition Man (1993)
Desperate Hours (1990)
Deuces Wild (2002)
Employee of the Month (2006)
The End of Violence (1997)
Evil Dead II (1987)
Extreme Justice (1993)
The Festival (2019)
Hanoi Hilton (1987)
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)
Hoosiers (1986)
The House on Carroll Street (1988)
I Feel Pretty (2018)
The Impossible (2012)
Invasion U.S.A. (1985)
Jessabelle (2014)
Julia (1977)
The Last Boy Scout (1991)
The Last House on the Left (1972)
The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976)
Love Is All There Is (1996)
Mad Money (2008)
Man of La Mancha (1972)
The Mechanic (1972)
Mississippi Burning (1988)
Mr. North (1988)
Music Within (2007)
Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
Notorious (2009)
The Omen (2006)
Outbreak (1995)
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985)
Pieces of April (2003)
Practical Magic (1998)
Rambo (2008)
Reasonable Doubt (2014)
Religulous (2008)
Slow Burn (2007)
Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)
Stargate (1994)
The Terminator (1984)
Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her (2001)
This World, Then the Fireworks (1997)
Top Gun (1986)
Trolls World Tour (2020)
Turkey Bowl (2019)
Twilight (2008)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)
The Weight of Water (2002)
Wanted (2008)
The Woods (2006)
Avail. 9/2
Hell on the Border (2019)
Avail. 9/3
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016)
Avail. 9/6
Awoken (2019)
Avail. 9/7
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 1A (Hulu Original)
Avail. 9/8
American Ninja Warrior: Season 12 Premiere
Brother vs. Brother: Season 7 Premiere
Avail. 9/9
Woke: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Avail. 9/10
Prisoners (2013)
Avail. 9/11
My Hero Academia: Episodes 64 – 76
Avail. 9/16
Archer: Season 11 Premiere
Avail. 17
The Good Shepherd (2006)
Avail. 9/18
Pen15: Complete Season 2
Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Special
Babyteeth (2019)
The Fight (2020)
Gemini Man (2019)
StarDog and TurboCat (2020)
Avail. 9/20
The Haunted (2020)
Avail. 9/21
The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards: Special
Avail. 9/22
Filthy Rich: Series Premiere
The Addams Family (2019)
Avail. 9/23
Cosmos: Possible Worlds: Special
If Loving You Is Wrong: Complete Season 5
Avail. 9/24
Teen Titans Go! Vs Teen Titans (2019)
Avail. 9/25
Judy (2019)
Avail. 9/26
The Wilderness of Error: Series Premiere
Avail. 9/28
Bless the Harts: Season 2 Premiere
Bob’s Burgers: Season 11 Premiere
Family Guy: Season 19 Premiere
Fargo: Season 4 Premiere
The Simpsons: Season 32 Premiere
Avail. 9/29
Inherit the Viper (2020)
Trauma Center (2019)
Avail. 9/30
Southbound (2015)
Here’s what’s leaving Hulu in September:
Leaving 9/30
2001 Maniacs (2005)
50 First Dates (2004)
A Bridge Too Far (1977)
A Mighty Wind (2003)
A Perfect Murder (1998)
Best In Show (2000)
Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970)
Brick Mansions (2014)
Brokedown Palace (1998)
Buffy, the Vampire Slayer (1992)
Buried (2010)
Cats & Dogs (2001)
City Slickers (1991)
City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994)
Cold War (2012)
Die Hard 4: Live Free or Die Hard (2007)
Employee of the Month (2006)
Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
For Your Consideration (2006)
Friday the 13th – Part III (1982)
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)
From Paris with Love (2010)
Futureworld (1976)
Hoosiers (1986)
House of 1000 Corpses (2003)
Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack (1999)
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2002)
Larry Crowne (2011)
Mississippi Burning (1988)
My Cousin Vinny (1992)
Nate and Hayes (1983)
Norma Rae (1979)
Pathology (2008)
Poseidon (2006)
Post Grad (2007)
Practical Magic (1998)
Rabbit Hole (2011)
Rambo (2008)
Right at Your Door (2007)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)
Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)
Some Kind of Hero (1982)
Speed 2: Cruise Control (1996)
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Stargate (1994)
Strategic Air Command (1955)
Sugar Hill (1994)
Sunset Strip (1999)
The Birdcage (1997)
The Client (1994)
The Color Purple (1985)
The Devil’s Rejects (2005)
The Eye (2008)
The Eye 2 (2005)
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2014)
The Mask (1994)
The Ninth Gate (2000)
The Sender (1982)
The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996)
The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)
Three Musketeers (2011)
Top Gun (1986)
Undertow (2004)
Unlocked (2017)
Waiting for Guffman (1997)
Wanted (2008)
West Side Story (1961)