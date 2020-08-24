Here’s Everything New On Hulu For September 2020

Hulu must’ve clued into the fact that we’re all depressed, isolated potato sacks right now because the streaming platform is giving us plenty to laugh at this month.

Lamorne Morris’ Woke arrives early to give us a fresh and timely twist on the Black Lives Matter moment that we’re living in before PEN15 debuts its second season filled with more pre-pubescent cringe-comedy that we can’t help but relate to. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Hulu this September.

Woke (Hulu series streaming 9/9)

New Girl’s Lamorne Morris stars in this imaginative comedy series about a Black cartoonist on the rise who suddenly has his eyes opened to the injustice and inequality surrounding him. Morris plays Keef, a talented artist keeping things light with his work — which is set to go mainstream — until a violent run-in with the police leaves him questioning his reality. It’s timely for sure, taking an inventive approach to the Black Lives Matter moment, but there’s still plenty of humor to keep it all grounded.

Pen15: Season 2 (Hulu series streaming 9/18)

The second season of Hulu’s breakout comedy lands on the streaming platform this month as Maya (Maya Erskine) and Anna (Anna Konkle) navigate the end of summer and the start of a new school year. The girls flit between awkward pool parties, school plays, weird break-ups, and bloody sleepovers while trying to maintain their close friendship and rise in the popularity ranks. It’s the best kind of cringe-worthy comedy.