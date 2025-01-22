Netflix is ready to be your sweetheart for the coming month (after you’ve binged The Night Agent‘s new season and need to forget about Peter Sutherland for a few months). The streaming service will be largely rolling with Valentine’s counterprogramming (other than launching a new Love Is Blind season), and that’s just fine. So pull up a cozy chair for the end of Cobra Kai, the continuation of grifting stories, a bridge for The Witcher‘s next supply of wigs, and a limited series with Jesse Plemons, whose character will surely not threaten anybody in the process. Maybe.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in February:

Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 3 (Netflix series 2/13)

Say it with me: “COBRA KAI NEVER DIES!” Those are the words coming from both Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso in tandem in the above teaser. The final five episodes will put a vow on a forty-year saga. Of course, this series will be followed by the Karate Kid: Legends movie later this year, but first, the Sekai Taikai competition must come to a close, and somebody really needs to give Terry Silver a wedgie on the way out the door. Who’s gonna step up to that challenge? My money is on Chozen. (In all seriousness, the creative trio of Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg handled the The Karate Kid revival series with unadulterated respect, and good on ’em.)

Apple Cider Vinegar: Limited Series (Netflix series 2/6)

This series is bringing grifting back with Kaitlyn Dever (The Last Of Us‘s second season) and Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear The Walking Dead) on opposite sides of a battle for Instagram glory over wellness remedies that surely don’t deliver as promised. The story is based upon The Woman Who Fooled the World, the 2017 book from investigative journalists Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano, and expect some Inventing Anna-scale drama about a deadly serious subject.

Zero Day: Season 1 (Netflix series 2/20)

Jesse Plemons has a knack for surfacing in political-adjacent thrillers about dire crises and scaring the hell out of everyone. This movie does, however, more prominently star Robert De Niro as an ex-president who helps trace a deadly cyberattack after it kills thousands of U.S. citizens. This limited series also stars Lizzy Caplan, Angela Bassett, and Matthew Modine and hails from Narcos creator Eric Newman. Also, the heightened reality of this series could maybe, just maybe, be a fine distraction from you know what.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (Netflix animated film 2/11)

This animated placeholder movie will take Geralt of Rivia into the sea, where he will apparently fight monsters that threaten land. And from here, Liam Hemsworth will take over the leather pants from Henry Cavill (with that handoff coming at an undetermined date this year).

Avail. TBA

A Copenhagen Love Story

Graveyard: Season 2

Roosters

Too Hot to Handle: Germany: Season 2

Avail. 2/1

SAKAMOTO DAYS

Cult of Chucky

From Prada to Nada

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

Home Improvement: Seasons 1-8

It (2017)

Magic Mike XXL

Miss Congeniality

The Nice Guys

Parasite

Queen & Slim

Richie Rich

Space Jam (1996)

Spanglish

Two Weeks Notice

The Wedding Planner

Avail. 2/2

The Founder

Avail. 2/3

Bogotá: City of the Lost

Avail. 2/4

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 24, 2025

Avail. 2/5

Alone Australia: Season 1

Celebrity Bear Hunt

Envious: Season 2

Grimsburg: Season 1

Kinda Pregnant

Prison Cell 211

Sintonia: Season 5

Avail. 2/6

Apple Cider Vinegar

Cassandra

Golden Kamuy -The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido-

Supreme Models: Limited Series

Sweet Magnolias: Season 4