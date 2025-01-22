Netflix is ready to be your sweetheart for the coming month (after you’ve binged The Night Agent‘s new season and need to forget about Peter Sutherland for a few months). The streaming service will be largely rolling with Valentine’s counterprogramming (other than launching a new Love Is Blind season), and that’s just fine. So pull up a cozy chair for the end of Cobra Kai, the continuation of grifting stories, a bridge for The Witcher‘s next supply of wigs, and a limited series with Jesse Plemons, whose character will surely not threaten anybody in the process. Maybe.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in February:
Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 3 (Netflix series 2/13)
Say it with me: “COBRA KAI NEVER DIES!” Those are the words coming from both Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso in tandem in the above teaser. The final five episodes will put a vow on a forty-year saga. Of course, this series will be followed by the Karate Kid: Legends movie later this year, but first, the Sekai Taikai competition must come to a close, and somebody really needs to give Terry Silver a wedgie on the way out the door. Who’s gonna step up to that challenge? My money is on Chozen. (In all seriousness, the creative trio of Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg handled the The Karate Kid revival series with unadulterated respect, and good on ’em.)
Apple Cider Vinegar: Limited Series (Netflix series 2/6)
This series is bringing grifting back with Kaitlyn Dever (The Last Of Us‘s second season) and Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear The Walking Dead) on opposite sides of a battle for Instagram glory over wellness remedies that surely don’t deliver as promised. The story is based upon The Woman Who Fooled the World, the 2017 book from investigative journalists Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano, and expect some Inventing Anna-scale drama about a deadly serious subject.
Zero Day: Season 1 (Netflix series 2/20)
Jesse Plemons has a knack for surfacing in political-adjacent thrillers about dire crises and scaring the hell out of everyone. This movie does, however, more prominently star Robert De Niro as an ex-president who helps trace a deadly cyberattack after it kills thousands of U.S. citizens. This limited series also stars Lizzy Caplan, Angela Bassett, and Matthew Modine and hails from Narcos creator Eric Newman. Also, the heightened reality of this series could maybe, just maybe, be a fine distraction from you know what.
The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (Netflix animated film 2/11)
This animated placeholder movie will take Geralt of Rivia into the sea, where he will apparently fight monsters that threaten land. And from here, Liam Hemsworth will take over the leather pants from Henry Cavill (with that handoff coming at an undetermined date this year).
Avail. TBA
A Copenhagen Love Story
Graveyard: Season 2
Roosters
Too Hot to Handle: Germany: Season 2
Avail. 2/1
SAKAMOTO DAYS
Cult of Chucky
From Prada to Nada
Happy Feet
Happy Feet Two
Home Improvement: Seasons 1-8
It (2017)
Magic Mike XXL
Miss Congeniality
The Nice Guys
Parasite
Queen & Slim
Richie Rich
Space Jam (1996)
Spanglish
Two Weeks Notice
The Wedding Planner
Avail. 2/2
The Founder
Avail. 2/3
Bogotá: City of the Lost
Avail. 2/4
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 24, 2025
Avail. 2/5
Alone Australia: Season 1
Celebrity Bear Hunt
Envious: Season 2
Grimsburg: Season 1
Kinda Pregnant
Prison Cell 211
Sintonia: Season 5
Avail. 2/6
Apple Cider Vinegar
Cassandra
Golden Kamuy -The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido-
Supreme Models: Limited Series
Sweet Magnolias: Season 4
Avail. 2/7
A Different World: Seasons 1-6
The Conners: Season 6
The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan
Pokémon Horizons: Season 2
Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 4
Avail. 2/8
SAKAMOTO DAYS
Spencer
Avail. 2/10
Aftermath
American Pickers: Season 16
Rambo (2008)
Rambo: Last Blood
Surviving Black Hawk Down
Avail. 2/11
Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 31, 2025
Peninsula
Train to Busan
The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep
Avail. 2/12
Death Before the Wedding
Honeymoon Crasher
Avail. 2/13
Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 3
Dog Days Out
The Exchange: Season 2
La Dolce Villa
Resident Alien: Season 3
Trial by Fire
Avail. 2/14
I Am Married…But!
Love Is Blind: Season 8
Melo Movie
Valeria: Season 4
Dhoom Dhaam
Love Forever
The Most Beautiful Girl in the World
Umjolo: There is No Cure
Avail. 2/15
SAKAMOTO DAYS
Avail. 2/16
Don’t Let Go
Gold
Ted 2
Avail. 2/17
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 11
Avail. 2/18
Court of Gold
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 7, 2025
Offline Love
Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode
Avail. 2/19
My Family
To Catch a Killer
Avail. 2/20
Operation Finale
Zero Day
Avail. 2/22
SAKAMOTO DAYS
Avail. 2/23
The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Avail. 2/25
Full Swing: Season 3
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 14, 2025
Really Love
Watcher
Avail. 2/26
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 5-6
Miss Italia Mustn’t Die
Avail. 2/27
Demon City
Running Point
Toxic Town
The Wrong Track
Avail. 2/28
Aitana: Metamorphosis
Despicable Me 4
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Squad 36
And it’s your last chance to stream these titles:
Leaving 2/1
Cocaine Cowboys 2
Plus One
Run All Night
Leaving 2/11
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
The Pope’s Exorcist
Leaving 2/14
The Catcher Was a Spy
White Boy
Leaving 2/15
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Blackhat
Pearl
Leaving 2/20
Book Club
Southpaw
Leaving 2/21
All Good Things
Leaving 2/24
U Turn
Leaving 2/25
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 2/28
21 Bridges
A Haunted House
A Haunted House 2
Aloha
The Angry Birds Movie
Blended
Cinderella Man
Due Date
Green Lantern
Inception
Legends of the Fall
Little
The Mindy Project: Seasons 1-6
Oblivion
The Other Guys
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Sixteen Candles
Stand by Me
Without a Paddle