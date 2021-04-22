There’s a lot to be said about representation in film and television but finding a show that you can truly connect to is extremely special. While watching season one of Bigger on BET+, I saw not only myself but seemingly everyone I’d ever known being represented in a way that felt nuanced, honest, and flat-out hilarious. Now that the show is back for its second season, we’re ecstatic to share a special episode of Obsessed where Britt Ells and I talk Bigger with actress, writer, and comedian Tanisha Long and showrunner Felischa Marye.

While we’re not in the business of spoilers we tried to get all the tea for season two and this episode is packed with gems. We talk about the varying themes the show explores and the “situationships” experienced by these wildly relatable characters as they juggle careers and have relationships that represent women’s forward sexual desires. We discuss the growth in Layne (played by Long) throughout season one and how incredible it was to watch and cheer her on as women in today’s world, something that particularly resonates with Britt as a writer and producer in her own right.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long to see what’s in store for Layne and the rest of the crew. Season two of Bigger returns to BET+ on April 22, 2021 and you can watch the above episode of Obsessed to hear more about it right now.