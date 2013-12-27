Patton Oswalt Responded To An Offer To Buy His Tweets With Yet Another Internet-Winning Moment

Earlier today Patton Oswalt, UPROXX’s favorite Internet wizard-superhero hybrid, was solicited via Twitter by Brander, a service/app that creates “conversation about your product through social influencers.” Basically, they find integrity-deficient people with popular Twitter/Facebook accounts and pay them to mention brands that want to sit at the cool kids’ table.
The service spent the early afternoon tweeting at popular comedians, most notably (and misguidedly and regrettably) Oswalt. His initial reaction landed at the intersection of Poignant and Uproariously Funny, a corner he seems to frequent often:
Given more time to think about the solicitation, Oswalt decided to turn it into one of his “Pattonted” (/kills self) Internet-winning moments. Here, he sets the table:
Yes. YES. It being the slowest day in Internet history (a Friday buried right in between two major holidays), everyone stuck at a computer was certainly ready.
And then the show began. Patton rained down a cascade of middle fingers, in the form of some truly entertaining tweets that married some of the most popular brands in the world to some of the most offensive things imaginable.
*AND SCENE*
All tweets via @pattonoswalt and, I guess, @BA_Influencers.
@BA_Influencers made an apology tweet.
This was pretty darn funny. But why did he flip out? The request seemed innocuous.
Right. Has this man never done anything to “sell out”. Does his King of Queens stint not count?
Why would starring in a sitcom be considered selling out?
I actually think it’s a little hypocritical. He’s entitled not to want to do it of course, but in the end what’s social media for? Promoting yourself and others… Oswalt obviously uses Twitter to promote himself and his own “brand”, but god forbid if anyone else tries to cash in.
The problem was not that them trying to cash in, it’s that they’re trying to use his “brand” to cash in for them.
Because this sort of thing is happening more and more. Companies are trying to buy space right in the middle of content without disclosing it. Peter King was whoring some product called EvoShield in this way for a while and I’m pretty sure he’s doing the same thing for Bing.
It’s a huge ethical issue when someone’s apparently legitimate recommendation is just something bought but still passed off as not being an advertisement.
It’s a huge ethical issue to not disclose sponsored plugs, and unfortunately it seems to happen more and more. You might even say it’s… the choice of a new generation.
I notice he left Sierra Mist out off the list. I guess his shilling for toxic soft drink companies is somehow nobler and less soul sucking then their offer.
Unfortunately, more people know of the company than did before and many people are begging to be apart of their community now. It basically backfired. He may not have let them shit on his soul, but he gave them the publicity they wanted for free.