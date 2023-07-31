Paul Reubens, the actor best known for playing Pee-Wee Herman in multiple TV shows and movies including The Pee-wee Herman Show and Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, has died at 70. The news was confirmed by Variety.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” a message on Reubens’ Facebook account wrote. “Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

The note also included a statement from Reubens: “Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

Pee-Wee brought joy to millions of weird kids, teens, and adults over the years (I’m partial to when he was on Sesame Street), bu Reubens was a delight in non-Pee-Wee roles as well. He was the voice of Lock in The Nightmare Before Christmas, made a memorable cameo in Matilda, and appeared in episodes of 30 Rock, Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, and Reno 911!.