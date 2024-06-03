Does ‘The Office’ Reboot Have A Title Yet?

After a spinoff of The Office was first announced, the first question of everybody’s mind was “will Brian the boom guy return too?” We still don’t know. But the second question was something along the lines of “how are they going to make a show about a paper company in 2024?” which is a pretty valid ask.

Luckily, creator Greg Daniels knows that nobody wants to watch a failing paper company anymore, so instead, the spinoff show will take place at a failing Midwestern newspaper. Why not! It’s topical.

While the show is still some ways away, we are finally getting some more details, including the potential name. According to the official Writers Guild of America directory, the show is tentatively titled The Paper, which would align perfectly with the plot, while also giving a nod to the original series’ love of paper. This could also be a working title, so it is subject to change.

The Paper is expected to begin production this fall with original Office showrunner Greg Daniels on board alongside Nathan For You‘s Michael Koman. The cast so far includes Ex-Machina‘s Domhnall Gleeson and The White Lotus‘ Sabrina Impacciatore.

The upcoming spinoff does not have a release date, but here is the official logline: “The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters.”

While Steve Carell probably won’t stop by, Rainn Wilson isn’t opposed to showing up at some point. “I love the idea that they’re trying to do an Office spinoff not in Dunder Mifflin, not with the same characters but a documentary crew following a different workplace. That’s a great concept,” Wilson said earlier this year. “Sure, if Dwight Schrute shows up at a newspaper in the Midwest then I’m there,” But still no word from boom guy Brian. We will be anxiously awaiting his comment.

