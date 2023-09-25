A Reboot Of ‘The Office’ Is Reportedly In The Works

[extremely Jim pretending to be Dwight voice] Reboot, remake, Battlestar Galactica. Guess which one The Office is getting?

Deep into a Puck article about the Writers Guild of America reaching a tentative deal with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers after 146 days on strike comes this detail: “We’re also about to see a firehose of announcements of projects and castings that have been held back for fear of bad optics… Greg Daniels is set to do a reboot of The Office, for instance.”

A reboot of NBC’s The Office — which itself is an American remake of a British series — was inevitable; it’s arguably the biggest sitcom since the days of Seinfeld and Friends. Soon, it was apparently become official.

But should it? “I think because of that there’s been a resurgence in interest in the show, and talk about bringing it back. But apart from the fact that I just don’t think that’s a good idea, it might be impossible to do that show today and have people accept it the way it was accepted 10 years ago. The climate’s different,” star Steve Carell said in 2018 about a potential reboot. He added, “A lot of what is depicted on that show is completely wrong-minded. That’s the point, you know? But I just don’t know how that would fly now.”

If one of the first five episodes of the new Office isn’t called “Cancel Culture,” I’ll eat a scoop of floor chili.

(Via Puck)