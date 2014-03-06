In Which We Rank The Top 10 Gunslingers From Our Favorite TV Shows

The term “gunslinger” evokes the image of a pistol-twirling American cowboy, and for good reason. Hero or villain, the cowboy gunslinger combined skill with style, righteous anger with an occasional dose of humor. In other words, to be a true fictional gunslinger you can’t just shoot people. You have to look good while doing it. I’ve rated these characters on their shooting skills as well as their “slinging” ability to come up with a definitive ranking. The gunslinger rating is difficult to fully explain but easy to understand. It’s the character’s style, that je ne sais quoi which separates the Doc Hollidays of our endlessly violent and entertaining world from the Ike Clantons. Also, I only included shows that have aired in the past year, otherwise this post would just be 5,000 words on why I’m still p*ssed that Deadwood got cancelled.
#9 & #10 Rust Cohle and Marty Hart, True Detective
Rust and Marty are hard to rate, and not just because the show hasn’t wrapped yet. True Detective is more focused on exploring the psyche of each man, rather than showcasing their trigger fingers. Also, if time is a flat circle, such concerns are probably pointless anyway. All that being said, these two have a solid background in gunslinging. It’s also hard to imagine that this show will end without a few more shots being fired.
Marty Hart is your standard-issue lawman (at least when it comes to guns). He even carries a six-shooter, which he used on the scumbag Reggie LeDoux to great effect. Even though the detectives haven’t actually done a whole lot of shooting yet, they are both extremely violent men. In fact it’s hard to tell what Marty loves more, his family or a mix of violence, women, and booze. Rust Cohle, while being a more difficult person to analyze, is easier to rate as a gungslinger. We know he spent a lot of time undercover and was shot three times. He can certainly dress the part, and he kept a few party favors from his time as a narc. Recent events have shown that Cohle possesses the ability to operate in high-stress situations while under the influence of enough drugs to make Toronto Mayor Rob Ford say, “Let’s dial it back.” There are a lot of theories floating around regarding the conclusion of True Detective. My only prediction is more bloodshed, and no matter how it turns out Cohle and Hart at least have the tools to get the job done.
Gunslinger rating: Obligatory…
#8 Frank Reynolds, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Sure Sunny wasn’t the first show that came to mind when you clicked on this article. But let’s not forget that The Gang has a long and difficult history with firearms. If you take the term “gunslinger” literally you end up with with the following definition: “to cast a gun with a sudden and usually sweeping or swirling motion.” Nobody fits that description better than Frank Reynolds. Every character on this show is deranged to one extent or another, but no one is more dangerous than Frank. His method of slinging usually involves drinking heavily and threatening to “blast” anyone in his immediate vicinity. Frank’s love of intoxicants and YOLO attitude towards guns (pictured above) has led to some tragic results. Like the time he ended Doyle McPoyle’s fledgling football career in ‘The Gang Gets Invincible’. This resulted in a dangerous hostage situation. Frank had a chance to be a real hero in the ensuing standoff on the roof Paddy’s Pub. But when he attempted to finish off the cursed McPoyle clan he missed them all at close range.
Going one for four in McPoyle blasting isn’t going to win anyone major points here. Still I have to give Frank some credit, not only for his capacity for random acts of violence, but also because he played a role in inventing the Shot Gun.
Gunslinger rating: The only time Frank should be allowed to touch a gun is during re-shoots of ‘Lethal Weapon 6’
#7 Chibs Telford, Sons of Anarchy
Choosing just one gunfighter from Sons is like trying to figure out who the best drunk on Mad Men is (for the record, that would be Roger). This modern-day outlaw Western is a running bloodbath. At one point last season I lost track of how many ambushes Jax & Pals had successfully carried out and my only frame of reference for specific episodes became which criminal group had been wiped out the night before. Every member of SAMCRO has made a significant contribution to the mayhem, but Chibs ultimately gets the nod because of his long history as a successful gunman and enforcer as well as his stoic attitude when confronting long odds. Few members of the gang limit themselves to firearms, knives and fists are nearly as popular. Having been on both sides of the Glasgow Smile, Chibs has set himself apart as the member of the gang who can most efficiently dispatch the competition.
Gunslinger rating: Capable of handling anything, including this…
#6 Hank Schrader, Breaking Bad
Hank is a study in contrasts. That is to say, he was both a knucklehead and a hardcore SOB. I suspect that if you took all the scenes of Hank with a gun in his hand out of Breaking Bad, he’d end up looking like a better-paid Barney Fife most of the time. Hank was prone to telling bad jokes and dressing like a manager at Target. But all that ignores the fact that when his Glock came out, the bullsh*t stopped. As a rising star in the DEA, Hank’s gun skills contributed to his stellar reputation in the agency and earned him promotions, parties, and a gangster’s grill.
Unfortunately, brother-in-law Walter White’s sins were frequently visited upon the members of his family. In Hank’s case this meant getting shot, a lot. But in the excruciating seconds that followed, when Hank held his life in his own hands, you forgot all about the dumb jokes because he refused to go down easy. Hank didn’t get the death he deserved, but in the spirit of some great gunslingers who went before him, he accepted his fate with gravitas.
Gunslinger rating: Hell yeah.
You should really bold “I only included shows that have aired in the past year,” otherwise Firefly fans are going to burn to this place to the ground.
I can’t burn to the ground any list that puts Raylen Givens at #1, but this scene is really second to none:
[www.youtube.com]
Ha… that’s exactly the scene I was thinking of.
How could you not mention Archer’s ability to count bullets with startling accuracy…it’s just a thing he does.
Mawp. Mawp. Mawwwp.
“I can do this all day, it’s like popcorn to me at this point”
There was no earthly way that #1 could be anyone other than Raylan Givens.
As it should be.
Exactly. But Art belongs on his list, too. He and Raylan taught newbies show to shoot at Glynco!
The world needs more Tim.
Like JTRO says, the only downside to Tim is his limited screen time.
He makes a fun show a lot funner.
I think it has to do with Art’s fear that Tim’s PTSD is going to affect his performance in the field.
I’d watch Tim futz around with a copy machine.
I would like to nominate Constable Bob for an honorable mention. ‘People underestimate Bob at their peril.”
He’s always ready for when shit goes Road Warrior
Raylan Givens is a modern day Marshal Matt Dillon.
Which would make Tim his Festus, which would make this analogy the best thing ever.
(Unless we’re counting Constable Bob as his Festus, but I love the notion of Tim being Raylan’s Festus that much better.)
JTRO’s first post!
What’s up with all the commenters becoming columnists? I want to type shit!
Good work though JTRO.
Agreed – good article!
[www.hark.com]
Thanks ya’ll. The long years spent online instead of searching for a real job are finally starting to pay off.
Richard Harrow needed to be first. That scene (really, do I need to describe which one?) is one of the most badass gunfights ever recorded.
Raylan and Mike are awesome, and I’d never bet against Raylan in a gunfight, but Harrow has the resume.
Agreed. He is one of the best tv characters of all time.
He misses though….but deff one of the best.
why no Rick from the walking dead? shooting the dead dont count?
@Venicejuggalo
It wasn’t until looking back at his badassery that Richard started getting the shakes. He killed so many people that he felt bad about it, that’s huge for a tv character during the Prohibition era.
@Soul Glo…but that is the antithesis of a gunslinger mentality.
Also, if the Dark Tower project would ever get off the ground, Roland vs Raylan would have to be a thing.
Any list of TV gunslingers that omits Omar from the Wire is complete dookie.
Yeah the definition of gunslinger is pretty loose and seems to only be within the last year. I would of said Omar too.
When Timothy Olyphant went all Man With No Name/Eastwood for “Rango,” I had a vision of a beautiful Stephen King’s “The Gunslinger” movie. It was glorious.
Also, Hell on Wheels is on its third season of being ignored by the people online supposedly liking “gunslinger”….i mean true detectives made the list why? because they use guns like one out of four episodes?
That’s a fair criticism. But like most people, I honestly forgot that Hell on Wheels was still on.
It’s definitely one of those shows people will go back and appreciate. I say if you got a DVR its worth the reminder.
also, Red road is pretty know but it got my attention.
new*
I honestly thought that show got cancelled like two years ago. Learn something new everyday.
I know Jack Bauer is known more for his “extreme” methods of violence but he was pretty handy with a gun when he needed to be and he was no stranger to gunfights.
This list is only for shows that aired in the past year, but yeah, all of that.
Jack shot bad guys through walls, during high-pressure hostage standoffs, in a jail during a full-blown riot, etc. If I remember correctly, he even fired enough shots up at a helicopter to damage it and force it to land.
Maybe he’ll be worthy of a list addition when the new 24 miniseries lands this year?
I missed the sentence in the opening paragraph where it said that it was only for shows that aired in the past year. Doh! In any case great article JTRO!
DAMMIT!
Can we add Bronn and the Hound as honorary gunslingers? They’re sword swingers, yesterday’s gunslinger.
First half of the list is a joke, but Raylan and Archer almost make up for it.
You missed 3 candidates on Walking Dead, and yet put Danny Devito on the list?
No Daryl on the list means we riot
But Daryl is more of an arrow slinger
Frank Reynolds always has his gun at the most hilarious times.
I really should have left off the part about shows within the past year. Just to generate more controversy.
Nah, it’s perfect the way it is. Great job on your first article!
Right on, thanks.
Or Olyphant’s character in Deadwood.
No kidding, my original ranking for Raylan was “9/10 Seth Bullocks” but that rating system got too cumbersome.
The Montana dude DID outdraw Wild Bill Hickock.
Also Bohanan from Hell on Wheels. Y’all need to get on that show.
Does it get better. I watched a couple of episodes, and just couldn’t get into it. It is possible I wanted the lead to be Raylan Givens. That is usually the reason I have a hard time with new shows.
I would say Common’s character is better as a gunslinger. When he first gets his hands on that gun in the first season it was like you could literally see his dick getting bigger. he felt so manly.
OMAR COMIN’ YO! A glaring omission.
I don’t know what sort of scenario could be set up, but I’d really like to see a marksman + quickdraw contest between Raylan and Tim.
“ability TO improvise”. C’mon guys, how about some proofreading?
Should I mention Vic Mackey since he was the only gun slinger with enough balls to aim at a pregnant woman outside of a hospital with a Desert Eagle .50?
Looks like someone doesn’t watch The Rifleman on AMC. GET IT TOGETHER JTRO!
And also welcome to the dregs of Uproxx writers who started as commentators. I was getting lonely here.
I have so many memories tied to the Rifleman its ridiculous.
It’s nice to be here. Mostly because I can drink during the day now. Because “writing”.
Shouldn’t Mike’s gunslinger rating have been “Second to one”?
Because he was behind Raylan.
reading the entry for hank reminded me of part of what made that show so good. Hank was exactly like every law enforcement dude i’ve ever met in my life (i used to know an odd amount of border patrol agents). it’s almost like dealing with law breaking jackasses every day turns you into a dad-joke-making hard ass.
C’mon JTRO, I know Brock Samson doesn’t like guns but there are no doubts as to his slinging ability.
No Jethro Gibbs from NCIS. This list is invalid.
Dropping NCIS is like pulling the pin on a grenade during a game of Russian roulette and saying “you lose”. Nah man, when you watch NCIS, everyone loses.
“That DiNozzo is sure a looker, but such an asshole”- my Nana ( the key demo for that show). She would strongly disagree. Just saying lol.