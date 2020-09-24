Lili Reinhart feels “like a prisoner” for having to return to work during a pandemic, but she’s not the only Riverdale star who has to adjust to These Unprecedented Times.

KJ Apa, who plays Hot Archie on the CW series, shared a behind-the-scenes video of his preparation for a make-out scene with Camila Mendes (Veronica). It’s not as hot as it sounds. “Our new normal is washing our mouths before every take of a make-out scene,” Apa wrote, along with a video of himself and Mendes taking a shot of mouthwash and swishing it around their mouths for an awkwardly long amount of time. Be sure to stick around for the Ziplock bags full of minty spit (acting is so glamorous).

“That shit burns,” Reinhart commented on the post, while Bernadette Beck (Peaches ‘N Cream) added, “Can this become the new standard for make-out scenes?” (not a bad idea!) and Skeet Ulrich (Jughead’s dad) wrote, “Spit don’t swallow.” I’d expect better from a guy named Skeet.

Anyway, Riverdale is one of many in-production television shows and films with new on-set restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. “The producers estimated that safety measures cost as much as 10 percent of their production budget, and resulted in additional shooting days,” Variety wrote while visiting the set of the indie horror film The Knocking. “Talent and artisans are also increasingly isolated, they told me, as the busy life of the film set has been replaced by video conferences and solitary meals in cars.”

At least they don’t have to deal with Skeet Ulrich making oral sex jokes (probably?).