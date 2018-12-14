Getty

In Champaign ILL (which is now available to stream on YouTube Premium), Sam Richardson and Adam Pally play professional friends/hangers-on beside Jay Pharoah’s ultra successful rap/mogul character. Eventually, the bottom falls out with that arrangement and the guys are forced to confront the life they left behind years ago… which, yeah, that doesn’t go so well. At least not at first. But while it may be initially hard to see why someone would pay Richardson’s swag-hoarding character to hang around and drink their fancy liquor, Richardson’s UPROXX 20 answers make it clear why you’d want to party with him in real life. After all, the guy hands out comic books as presents, watches anime, and surrenders himself to the smooth sounds of Mr. Sir Paul McCartney. He also not afraid to cop to his childhood affection for a brainy cartoon mouse who could handle her business with the Rescue Rangers. And then there’s that final meal. I’m a little shocked the Detroiters star and co-creator (let us all join hands and hope that that just-canceled show will make a comeback) isn’t going out with a pile of Coney dogs (from Lafayette, of course), but a meat variety play is a sound alternative choice.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

A Miller Lite.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

FuckJerry

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR and/or streaming queue?

One Piece

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Duck, steak, and lobster.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Reddit.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“New Level” – Future

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Invest in Netflix.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Hutterite reality show”

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Paul McCartney in Wrigley Field.