Sasquatch Has Beautiful Hair

This local news report from North Carolina detailing a Sasquatch sighting was uploaded last June, and it’s a damn shame that more people haven’t seen it yet. We’ve been so busy with New York Italian stereotypes recently that we haven’t given redneck stereotypes their due. In this instance, our stereotype du jour is Tim, and he seen a bigfoot! It had beautiful hair! He done waved a stick at it and said, “GIT!”

Ha ha, it’s funny because he’s not educated.