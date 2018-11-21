Netflix

Good if bizarre news for our bizarre but not good times: Remember the Satanists who were suing Warner Bros. because their new show, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, had used their trademarked deity? Well, the two parties have reached a truce. Deadline is reporting that the lawsuit between WB and the Satanic Temple has been “amicably settled,” having begun only in early November.

The Temple was seeking $50 million because the show — which began streaming on Netflix in late October and which stars Mad Men alum Kiernan Shipka as a darker twist on the old comic and TV show Sabrina the Teenage Witch — used a variation on a statue of the historical deity named Baphomet in Sabrina’s school, the Academy of Unseen Arts. They charged that they illegally made modifications to a design copyrighted, and therefore owned, by them, the plaintiffs.

Details of the settlement have not been revealed, though Lucien Greaves, co-founder and spokesperson of the Temple, released a statement, saying, “The unique elements of the Satanic Temple’s Baphomet with Children statue have been acknowledged in the credits of episodes which have already been filmed.”