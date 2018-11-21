The Satanists Who Were Suing ‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ Have Reached An ‘Amicable’ Settlement

11.21.18 2 hours ago

Netflix

Good if bizarre news for our bizarre but not good times: Remember the Satanists who were suing Warner Bros. because their new show, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, had used their trademarked deity? Well, the two parties have reached a truce. Deadline is reporting that the lawsuit between WB and the Satanic Temple has been “amicably settled,” having begun only in early November.

The Temple was seeking $50 million because the show — which began streaming on Netflix in late October and which stars Mad Men alum Kiernan Shipka as a darker twist on the old comic and TV show Sabrina the Teenage Witch — used a variation on a statue of the historical deity named Baphomet in Sabrina’s school, the Academy of Unseen Arts. They charged that they illegally made modifications to a design copyrighted, and therefore owned, by them, the plaintiffs.

Details of the settlement have not been revealed, though Lucien Greaves, co-founder and spokesperson of the Temple, released a statement, saying, “The unique elements of the Satanic Temple’s Baphomet with Children statue have been acknowledged in the credits of episodes which have already been filmed.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Netflix
TAGSchilling adventures of sabrinaNETFLIXSABRINA

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.20.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.19.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.19.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

11.16.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.13.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP