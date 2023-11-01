No hard feelings to the other late-night hosts, but Jennifer Lawrence only has eyes for Seth Meyers.

In a 2015 episode of Late Night, the Oscar-winning actress told Meyers that when she hosted Saturday Night Live in 2013, she had “a really big crush” on him. “I had created the romance in my head, because I’m delusional. I had this whole plan. I was going to ask you out,” she said. But while getting her costume fit, “I talked to a wardrobe lady about it, and I was like, ‘I think I m gonna ask him out, I’m gonna give him my number,’ and she was like, ‘Honey he’s engaged.’ I was like, cool, good talk.”

Meyers was asked about Lawrence’s infatuation with him on The Howard Stern Show this week. “I was very flattered,” he said, according to People. “And my wife was so happy. She was just, ‘I’m so happy Jennifer Lawrence told you that story! I’m so glad that you have that in your back pocket every single day.’”

The former “Weekend Update” anchor said that during his 13-year tenure on Saturday Night Live — engagement aside — he never had “the bandwidth to flirt with anyone,” despite the fact that “so many of the most charming, beautiful, intelligent women came through” the series each week. “I also feel like I was always, like, filthy and sweaty and stressed and so it really… I mostly just think it reflects poorly on Jennifer Lawrence’s taste,” he joked.

If Jennifer Lawrence had a crush on me, even if it was only for, like, 10 minutes, it would be the only thing I ever talk about. The people working the Taco Bell drive-thru line would get sick of me real quick.

(Via People)