Fox’s CEO Said ‘The Simpsons’ Isn’t Leaving The Network Anytime Soon

Disney’s purchase of 21st Century Fox doesn’t look like it will impact The Simpsons. The longest-running cartoon in TV history won’t be leaving Fox despite the sale of the studio that produces the show.

Disney’s purchase of 21st Century Fox and much of its assets threatens to separate the network from the studio that makes The Simpsons, but according to Fox CEO Dana Walden doesn’t seem too concerned about the show coming to an end. Walden spoke to reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour on Thursday about the future of the show.

The thinking of some was that selling the studio makes it less financially appealing to keep the show, now in its 30th season, running. But Walden said the show isn’t leaving Fox anytime soon, and there is no discussion about not picking up future seasons.

