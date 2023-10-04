The WGA strike has only been over for a week and change, but already some shows have started roaring back. Late night chat shows have returned to the airwaves, with some hosts railing against the five months it took AMPTP execs to give into strikers’ demands. SNL vowed to come back very soon, too, and sure enough they’ve already set a date that’s right around the corner, with the help of a popular alum.

Saturday Night Live says it’s resuming next weekend, Oct. 14. pic.twitter.com/4k8vv2wAdD — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 4, 2023

Per Variety, the 49th season of the deathless live sketch show will kick off on October 14, i.e., in just a week and a half. The show announced the hosts and musical acts for the first two new episodes. On the 14th, no less than Pete Davidson will take the reins, alongside musical act Ice Spice. On October 21, Bad Bunny will do double duties as both host and musical guest.

Davidson was actually supposed to host SNL back in May, but that coincided with the start of the WGA strike, which brought a premature ending to Season 48. It would have been the first time he’d been on SNL since leaving in the spring of 2022. But now, some five months later, he’s been given the chance to do a Mulligan — while nimbly avoiding any promotional stuff, like talking up his new movie Dumb Money, because Hollywood top dogs still haven’t resolved that other massive strike.

(Via Variety)