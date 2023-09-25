The last new episode of SNL aired on April 15th. The long break is due to the usual summer hiatus, as well as three episodes being canceled due to the Writers Guild of America going on strike. So much time has passed, one of the most recent guest hosts is maybe, possibly dating Taylor Swift. But now that the WGA has reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers after nearly 150 days on the picket lines, SNL could return as soon as early October.

Deadline reports that the sketch series “is now likely to return on either October 7 or 14, pending a vote by the WGA. Essentially, the WGA negotiating committee are expected to recommend the agreement and send it to the WGA West Board and WGA East Council for a vote, likely scheduled for Tuesday. This could potentially lift the restraining order and allow writers return to work as the deal is waiting to be ratified.”

The complicating factor here is if SAG-AFTRA remains on strike.

SNL, like the daily late-night shows and reality shows such as Dancing with the Stars, is covered under SAG-AFTRA’s Network Code, which means that theoretically everyone could come back to work. However, given SAG-AFTRA is still waiting to return to talks with the AMPTP and is still on strike, certain cast members may be unwilling to go back to work until that is resolved (which is thought to be at least 2/3 weeks away at the earliest).

SNL could try to find a workaround by hiring non-acting hosts. For instance, instead of Brie Larson coming on to promote Lessons in Chemistry, it could be someone like Drake, whose new album is set for release on October 6th. One thing’s for sure: Drew Barrymore won’t be hosting the first episode back.

(Via Deadline)