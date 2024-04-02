Maybe banning TikTok isn’t a bad idea after all. Last month, Jahelis Castillo, who goes by @Jahelis on TikTok where she has over 100,000 followers, posted a video where she wondered why SNL has never hired a “hot woman.”

She clarified (a.k.a. further dug her own hot take grave) that she’s “not saying that every single woman on SNL is ugly, it’s just that none of them have ever been, like, hot. They all just kind of have looks that eventually grow on you.”

According to Newsweek, Castillo’s theory is that for a woman “to be considered funny, you have to be more funny than you are hot. And if you’re more hot than you are funny, then it boils down to you just not being funny at all.” Also, she called Jimmy Fallon “a conventionally super hot guy,” compared to Jason Sudeikis, Andy Samberg, Bowen Yang, who are “relatively hot.” Toonces the Driving Cat and Adam Driver’s dead bird were not ranked by their hotness.

Current very funny SNL cast member Sarah Sherman responded to the TikTok on X. “just found out i’m not hot. please give me and my family space to grieve privately and uglily at this time,” she wrote.

just found out i’m not hot. please give me and my family space to grieve privately and uglily at this time. https://t.co/YXvXMGvbYN — SARAH SQUIRM (@SarahSquirm) April 1, 2024

Here’s how others responded:

Aside from her metrics being really goofy, there’s something very immature and antisocial about people who are this fixated on how attractive someone is or isn’t. https://t.co/WrcgEmXpku — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) April 1, 2024

JACK: Social Media says the TGS cast isn't hot enough and now, frankly, NBC is worried about their bangability as well. LIZ: Bangability? JACK: It's a very serious metric, Lemon. It's why Hollywood stopped letting Oliver Stone make movies about presidents. https://t.co/KI5b8jRcj6 — Ross W Berman IV (Philosopher Pirate) (@RossWBermanIV) April 1, 2024

using “skit” instead of “sketch” = no snl opinion allowed https://t.co/QrafIpEhv3 — nell (@lesIiebens) April 1, 2024

a chirping fire alarm is exactly what i’d expect to hear from someone with this take https://t.co/PZ6fCy1p2T — Sydney Battle (@SydneyBattle) April 2, 2024

okay okay we all agree she’s wrong but why is no one talking about the part where she says jimmy fallon was hot which is an even worse take https://t.co/bBFcRv4zUg — alisan al gaib (@alirichthem) April 1, 2024

trying to comment on misogyny in comedy and unlocking super misogyny in the process https://t.co/77FNxFzdUA — jay (@kendallhosseini) April 1, 2024

This video is offensive not just to women but also to guys like me whose exact type is literally “SNL cast member”. https://t.co/ypehYGAyTJ — Gavin (@PrimaryCinema) April 1, 2024

Conan writer Laurie Kilmartin astutely pointed out that “you don’t have to rebut this by listing SNL women that you think are hot,” but also, literally Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

(Via Newsweek)