An ‘SNL’ Cast Member Responded To The Bizarre Claim That The Show Has Never Hired A ‘Hot Woman’

Maybe banning TikTok isn’t a bad idea after all. Last month, Jahelis Castillo, who goes by @Jahelis on TikTok where she has over 100,000 followers, posted a video where she wondered why SNL has never hired a “hot woman.”

She clarified (a.k.a. further dug her own hot take grave) that she’s “not saying that every single woman on SNL is ugly, it’s just that none of them have ever been, like, hot. They all just kind of have looks that eventually grow on you.”

According to Newsweek, Castillo’s theory is that for a woman “to be considered funny, you have to be more funny than you are hot. And if you’re more hot than you are funny, then it boils down to you just not being funny at all.” Also, she called Jimmy Fallon “a conventionally super hot guy,” compared to Jason Sudeikis, Andy Samberg, Bowen Yang, who are “relatively hot.” Toonces the Driving Cat and Adam Driver’s dead bird were not ranked by their hotness.

Current very funny SNL cast member Sarah Sherman responded to the TikTok on X. “just found out i’m not hot. please give me and my family space to grieve privately and uglily at this time,” she wrote.

Here’s how others responded:

Conan writer Laurie Kilmartin astutely pointed out that “you don’t have to rebut this by listing SNL women that you think are hot,” but also, literally Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

(Via Newsweek)

