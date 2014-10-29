Stewart And Colbert Are Going Live For Election Night, And They’re Bringing A Cat On A Roomba

Comedy Central announced today that Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert will take their respective shows live for the upcoming midterm elections. And by “upcoming,” I mean November 4. Next Tuesday. You remembered this was coming up, yes? That’s why they’ve been showing all those commercials. You know, the ones where a raspy-voiced man reads scary and borderline incriminating half-truths over a series of diagonal black-and-white photographs that have things like “UNEMPLOYMENT” or “YOUR CHILDREN” splashed across them in red block letters. Yes, those.

Stewart will go live at 11 p.m. ET with an episode of The Daily Show titled “Democalypse 2014: America Remembers It Forgot to Vote” that will feature an appearance via satellite by Reince Priebus, chairman of the Republican National Committee. Colbert and guest Andrew Sullivan will follow at 11:30 with “Midterms ‘014: Detour to Gridlock: An Exciting Thing That I Am Totally Interested In—Wait! Don’t Change the Channel. Look at this Video of a Duckling Following a Cat Dressed Like a Shark Riding a Roomba! ‘014!,” which is as solid an attention-grabbing title as you’ll ever see, and one that brings up a point I think we all need to consider for the next election…

SharkCat/Duckling 2016.