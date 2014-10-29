Stewart And Colbert Are Going Live For Election Night, And They’re Bringing A Cat On A Roomba

#Jon Stewart #Stephen Colbert #The Daily Show
10.29.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

Comedy Central announced today that Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert will take their respective shows live for the upcoming midterm elections. And by “upcoming,” I mean November 4. Next Tuesday. You remembered this was coming up, yes? That’s why they’ve been showing all those commercials. You know, the ones where a raspy-voiced man reads scary and borderline incriminating half-truths over a series of diagonal black-and-white photographs that have things like “UNEMPLOYMENT” or “YOUR CHILDREN” splashed across them in red block letters. Yes, those.

Stewart will go live at 11 p.m. ET with an episode of The Daily Show titled “Democalypse 2014: America Remembers It Forgot to Vote” that will feature an appearance via satellite by Reince Priebus, chairman of the Republican National Committee. Colbert and guest Andrew Sullivan will follow at 11:30 with “Midterms ‘014: Detour to Gridlock: An Exciting Thing That I Am Totally Interested In—Wait! Don’t Change the Channel. Look at this Video of a Duckling Following a Cat Dressed Like a Shark Riding a Roomba! ‘014!,” which is as solid an attention-grabbing title as you’ll ever see, and one that brings up a point I think we all need to consider for the next election…

SharkCat/Duckling 2016.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jon Stewart#Stephen Colbert#The Daily Show
TAGSJON STEWARTSTEPHEN COLBERTthe colbert reportTHE DAILY SHOW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP