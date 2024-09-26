It wasn’t the most-watched sketch of SNL season 49, but “Hooters Waitress” might have been the most discussed.

In it, that week’s host Sydney Sweeney plays a waitress at the wings-and-beer-and-cleavage chain who is getting better tips than her co-workers for… reasons. The sketch, and the entire episode, was criticized for too many jokes about the Euphoria star’s body, but on a recent episode of Dana Carvey and David Spade’s Fly on the Wall podcast, cast member Bowen Yang explained that she was a good sport about the whole thing. In fact, she encouraged it.

Sweeney is “an example of a host who came in and understood how she was being consumed and perceived already,” Yang said, according to The Daily Beast. “She came in and was like, ‘Please, everyone, make jokes about my boobs.’ She was practically begging everybody.” Sweeney is on the joke; otherwise, she wouldn’t wear a “sorry for having great tits” sweatshirt.

Yang also discussed the “terrible” SNL host who made multiple cast members cry, although he still didn’t reveal who it was. “Imagine you stay up until 4 a.m. writing a sketch and then the host is like, ‘I f*cking hate this.’ Your nerves are frayed, you’re going to have some weird, bizarre emotional response,” he said. At least we know it wasn’t Sydney Sweeney.

You can listen to the podcast below.

