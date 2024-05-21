Considering it made people ( mostly conservative commentators ) lose their marbles, you would think that the most-watched sketch from season 49 of Saturday Night Live would be from the episode hosted by Sydney Sweeney . Specifically, the Hooters sketch . But nope! “Hooters Waitress” — which is exactly what it sounds like — has 5.4 million views on YouTube, placing it #8 for the season, according to Decider . Here’s the top 5:

#1. “Beavis and Butt-Head” (15.3 million)

Yup, it’s the sketch that made the usually-composed Heidi Gardner channel her inner Jimmy Fallon and start uncontrollably laughing.

“It feels like it was just this huge release in a lot of ways for people,” she told IndieWire about the sketch, which stars Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day as guys who look a lot like Beavis and Butt-Head. “You’re not watching SNL in 2024 expecting to see Beavis and Butt-Head. So I think that was a fun generational thing for people to feel nostalgia… And then the fact that we all got the giggles, people have told me, ‘Oh, seeing you laugh that hard gave me permission to laugh that hard and just really be like, This is so stupid.’”

Stupid, and very popular.

(Via Decider)