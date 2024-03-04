TV

Hooters Made Sydney Sweeney An Offer After She Played A Waitress For The Restaurant On ‘SNL’

The most-watched video on Saturday Night Live‘s official YouTube channel is “Porn Teacher,” an otherwise forgettable sketch that has 102 million views because of the search term-friendly title alone. The third most-watched video is a Harry Potter parody where Lindsay Lohan plays Hermione and Harry and Ron turn into the Tex Avery wolf over her summer “growth spurt.” The fourth-most watched video is one where Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone make out. The only non-horndog video in the top four is “Black Jeopardy with Tom Hanks,” at least for now.

While hosting SNL over the weekend, Sydney Sweeney played a Hooters waitress who is bad at her job but rakes in thousands of dollars in tips. The title of the sketch: “Hooters Waitress.” It already has nearly two million views and probably been GIF’d nearly as many times.

The sketch has also received a response from the Hooters account on X.

“Sydney, if you work one more shift before hanging up your orange shorts, we’ll donate the day’s proceeds to The V Foundation for Cancer Research,” @Hooters wrote, adding hashtags for Sweeney, SNL, and The V Foundation, which has raised over over $353 million for cancer research.

You can watch “Hooters Waitress” above. And more from Sweeney’s episode here.

