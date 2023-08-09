What do The Bear and Mad Men have in common? For one thing, they’re both very good shows. And one of the things that makes them both very good shows is another similarity: the refreshing lack of “will they, won’t they” between the male and female leads. There was no romantic tension between Don and Peggy on Mad Men; that’s also true of Carmy and Sydney on The Bear, although there’s some weirdos out there who want they to get together.

Sorry, but ain’t happening, according to Ayo Edebiri. The actress — who is having a year to remember with roles in The Bear, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Bottoms, and Black Mirror — told the Hollywood Reporter that the fan theories among Carmy-Sydney shippers can be “frustrating.” She added, “It’s really not our thought process when we’re making the show, and I understand it can be part of a show’s culture — but I don’t think they’re going to get what they want.”

Edebiri brought up not Mad Men, but another AMC drama when discussing whether sad-eyed Carmy should be romantically involved with anyone. “It’s TV, do you want to see Walter White go to therapy and then reunite with his family?” she joked. If Edebiri plays the therapist, then yes. I want to see that.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)