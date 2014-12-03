The Best Twitter Responses To Last Night’s Shocking ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Episode

SPOILERS BELOW.

I still have half a mind to treat last night’s penultimate episode of Sons of Anarchy as the series finale because I’m convinced that the series won’t be able to outdo the death of the series’ biggest villain. Sutter should’ve just packed it up.

However, the reaction on Twitter last night to the Sons of Anarchy episode was … fun? They coped. They grieved. They drew comparisons to The Walking Dead, they made predictions, and they discussed, at length, Jax’s blinding white shoes. The Tweets won’t bring back Juice, Unser, or Gemma, but it should make the wait until next week’s finale a little easier.

The Deaths

Lawd Jezuzz they killing moms, grandmas, the pet hamster, SOA gone wild. #SOA #FinalRide — Ricky Barksdale (@RickyBarksdale) December 3, 2014

"To Live and Die In The Friend Zone." The Wayne Uncer Story. #SonsOfAnarchy #SOA — I'm No Hero. (@TimAintCool) December 3, 2014

That's the first consentual stabbing Juice has had in prison. #SOA — Rod TBGWT (@rodimusprime) December 3, 2014

https://twitter.com/provendirection/status/539991007123628033

When I think of last night's #soa this picture of @Theorossi makes me feel better. pic.twitter.com/Fmv5xiadQ9 — Kimberly Narvaez (@eccentric_muse) December 3, 2014

The Walking Dead Comparisons

Every time someone dies on #SonsOfAnarchy I secretly hope the next shot will be them turning into a zombie. I'd watch that. #TheCharmingDead — Sandra Gonzalez (@TheSandraG) December 3, 2014

pretty much lol RT @mando_151: Look at the flowers Gemma #SOA #FinalRide pic.twitter.com/JscMybQi1C — Pettylise Keating (@Shorty2222) December 3, 2014

Wait… Jax gone try to get the race bylaw thrown out? He think he Beth from The Walking Dead. #SOA — Rod TBGWT (@rodimusprime) December 3, 2014

Jax’s Shoes

Jax's world may be crashing down, but you can always rely on blistering white sneakers. #SonsOfAnarchy #SOA — Jackie Geffe (@jackiegeeze) December 3, 2014

This man has not scuffed his kicks once in seven seasons until NOW! This really is the end. #SonsOfAnarchy #SOAFinalRide — Vero Luna (@VeroMoon1004) December 3, 2014

Damn the Boy Juice went out like Thug on his own terms #SOA #SonsOfAnarchy — Dre Sinatra (@DRESINATRA) December 3, 2014

Jax Teller, your sneakers have remained perfectly white this entire series, kill after kill. And NOW you get blood on them!? Ok..#SOA — Gabriella Justin (@gabby_justin22) December 3, 2014

The Episode Length

Day — of watching tonight's #SonsOfAnarchy. Time has lapsed, and no longer holds meaning. I have made it through the opening credits. — Kevin Fitzpatrick (@TVKevLance) December 3, 2014

Day 3011 of watching tonight's #SonsOfAnarchy: They say the episode has begun airing, back in my time. I'll return one day, friends. Pray fo — Kevin Fitzpatrick (@TVKevLance) December 3, 2014

Uh, NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

Wendy gonna mess around and get pregnant by Jax when he's dead and gone… it'll be a girl. She'll name her Gemma. #SonsOfAnarchy — #BlackComicsMonth (@MizCaramelVixen) December 3, 2014