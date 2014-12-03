The Best Twitter Responses To Last Night’s Shocking ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Episode

SPOILERS BELOW.
I still have half a mind to treat last night’s penultimate episode of Sons of Anarchy as the series finale because I’m convinced that the series won’t be able to outdo the death of the series’ biggest villain. Sutter should’ve just packed it up.
However, the reaction on Twitter last night to the Sons of Anarchy episode was … fun? They coped. They grieved. They drew comparisons to The Walking Dead, they made predictions, and they discussed, at length, Jax’s blinding white shoes. The Tweets won’t bring back Juice, Unser, or Gemma, but it should make the wait until next week’s finale a little easier.
The Deaths
The Walking Dead Comparisons
Jax’s Shoes
The Episode Length
Uh, NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
The biggest surprise in all of this?
A lot of black people watch SOA.
+1
Why is that a surprise?
They just watch it for the Grim Bastards.
And they tweet about too. Well played.
yo that al bundy one made me laugh ..imagine al bundy is the hired hit man and he choses to choke jemma to death while he screams you ruined two families ..HA HA ..
If you throw in Sophia Vergara as one of the porn actresses, I will give you all of my money.
