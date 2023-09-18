Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert spent her congressional hiatus campaigning along the Western slope, yet she might have taken her reelection chances down during the course of one Broadway production. Multiple rounds of The Buell Theater’s surveillance footage led to Boebert being called out for fibs, much like when she was called out for hustling up the steps to the Capitol building after being too late to vote no on a bill that she raged hard against.

Back then, Boebert claimed to have been in “protest” of the bill, but yeah, she simply missed it. That’s about the same sad vibe that occurred after Boebert denied vaping but was then shown on footage doing that along with feeling in between the legs of a Democrat Bar Guy while families were in attendance. This Beetlejuice behavior has already led to her losing a gig for public speaking at a conservative youth summit, but Boebert surfaced on Twitter to put a happy face on matters.

Or at least, that’s what she was trying to do, but she sure tripped over the elephant in the room with her phrasing. “Joy is our strength,” the MAGA devotee tweeted. “Joy is not a suggestion, rather a battle plan!”

Joy is our strength. Joy is not a suggestion, rather a battle plan! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 18, 2023

Yes, she really did type “joy,” which means that a certain set of Amy Winehouse lyrics will be in my head for the rest of the day. And that word, of course, set laughter in motion all over again. At the top of the pack was a fake Jack Smith account that tweeted, “You’ve had your hands full of joy lately.” Jokes about Colorado’s 3rd District and “3rd Base” abounded, along with one user wondering, “Are you expecting this tweet to have a happy ending?”

You’ve had your hands full of joy lately. — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) September 18, 2023

And the best kind of joy is hand joy. And the best kind of hand joy is PUBLIC hand joy. — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) September 18, 2023

Are you expecting this tweet to have a happy ending? — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) September 18, 2023

You do seem to be enjoying yourself. pic.twitter.com/n4UE7YVWOM — JuiceLord (@RvrLrd) September 18, 2023

For clarity. When you bump and grind into a man’s privates in public it’s a ‘joy’ battle cry but when a trans person puts on a wig and reads a story it’s licentious? And I believe ‘orgasm’ is the word you’re looking for—not joy. Joy comes from the inside. :-) pic.twitter.com/g1Z721TxXd — Molly secours (@molly_secours) September 18, 2023

They call this the BoBo Special in movie theaters now. pic.twitter.com/LNDq3LNXxD — Asad Y.R. (@AsadYR) September 18, 2023

Happy ending or joy? 🤣 — My2Cents 🧠 (@remy2cents) September 18, 2023

Is your battle not to get felt up in front of children? — Emerald Eyes 👀 (@EmeraldEyesGA) September 18, 2023

Do it at home, not in a concert — ABG (@artisanbusiness) September 18, 2023

That's a lot of Joy — Professor Nez (@professornez) September 18, 2023

Is that your nickname for it? — DistrictAI (@districtai) September 18, 2023

And it’s only Monday, y’all.