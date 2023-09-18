Lauren Boebert
Lauren Boebert Probably Did Not Expect Such ‘A Happy Ending’ After Tweeting About ‘Joy’ Amid Her ‘Beetlejuice’ Groping Fallout

Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert spent her congressional hiatus campaigning along the Western slope, yet she might have taken her reelection chances down during the course of one Broadway production. Multiple rounds of The Buell Theater’s surveillance footage led to Boebert being called out for fibs, much like when she was called out for hustling up the steps to the Capitol building after being too late to vote no on a bill that she raged hard against.

Back then, Boebert claimed to have been in “protest” of the bill, but yeah, she simply missed it. That’s about the same sad vibe that occurred after Boebert denied vaping but was then shown on footage doing that along with feeling in between the legs of a Democrat Bar Guy while families were in attendance. This Beetlejuice behavior has already led to her losing a gig for public speaking at a conservative youth summit, but Boebert surfaced on Twitter to put a happy face on matters.

Or at least, that’s what she was trying to do, but she sure tripped over the elephant in the room with her phrasing. “Joy is our strength,” the MAGA devotee tweeted. “Joy is not a suggestion, rather a battle plan!”

Yes, she really did type “joy,” which means that a certain set of Amy Winehouse lyrics will be in my head for the rest of the day. And that word, of course, set laughter in motion all over again. At the top of the pack was a fake Jack Smith account that tweeted, “You’ve had your hands full of joy lately.” Jokes about Colorado’s 3rd District and “3rd Base” abounded, along with one user wondering, “Are you expecting this tweet to have a happy ending?”

And it’s only Monday, y’all.

