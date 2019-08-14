Pathé

Earlier this week, Netflix finally revealed that season three of its critically acclaimed drama The Crown would premiere on November 17th. Since Peter Morgan’s serialized drama about the rise of Queen Elizabeth II was designed to span six seasons — with the first, second and third pairs representing different decades with different casts playing the same characters — this meant audiences were finally treated to a good look at Olivia Colman‘s taking over the lead role from Claire Foy. While the Oscar winner will play Elizabeth for seasons three and four, though, who will replace her?

Foy herself has floated the possibility of Helen Mirren before — and it wouldn’t be that much of a stretch. After all, the Hobbs & Shaw actress has played Elizabeth in the film The Queen and the play The Audience, both of which were written by Morgan. So, when Mirren’s potential casting in seasons five and six was brought up in his recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the showrunner didn’t shut it down. “She loves the show,” he said. “She thought there was nothing left to say, and I think she’s really surprised.”

Morgan did insist that it wasn’t something he had explicitly discussed with Mirren. Even so, it’s nice to think that, if she decides to play Queen Elizabeth II for the third time, there’s a very good chance she could add an Emmy to the Oscar and Tony awards that she’s already collected for the same role. All Mirren would have to do to complete the coveted EGOT is perform a duet in character with Lin-Manuel Miranda for yet another Hamilton mixtape to nab the Grammy.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)