On Game of Thrones, Pedro Pascal played Oberyn Martell, better known as the Red Viper. That’s a cool character name, and an even better nickname. Through one episode of Disney+’s The Mandalorian, where Pascal plays the eponymous bounty hunter, we don’t know if he has another cool character name, because it hasn’t been said yet. (As for his nickname, he goes by The Mandalorian, which is also the name of a mostly-human race from the planet Mandalore.) It wouldn’t surprise me if the name is never said, either, because a) “The Mandalorian” is, as previously established, cool, and b) Pascal revealed the character’s name in a recent interview, and it’s not great, bob(a).

While speaking to ScreenSlam, Pascal slipped, “The Mandalorian, whose name is Dyn Jarren, is your iconically cool, flawed, mysterious, loner gunslinger that harkens to the best of the samurai movies and westerns.” Meet your hero: Dyn Jarren, whose name is pronounced like the first syllable in the word “dinner” (go to 2:31 in the video below).

I can see why he goes by the Mandalorian. Dyn Jarren is no Darth Vader, or Zam Wesell, or Dexter Jettster. Now there’s a red-blooded (or whatever color blood a Besalisk has; probably something gross, like green and brown) Star Wars name.

