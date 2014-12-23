The Strange Mystery Behind Donald Glover’s Rap Name, Childish Gambino

Most of you probably know the origins of Donald Glover’s rap name, Childish Gambino. As he told Jimmy Fallon back in 2011, he got it from the Wu Tang name generator during his sophomore year of college.
We were all hanging out, chilling and drinking and then we were like, “oh, Wu-Tang name generator, let’s put our name in.” And we’re putting them all in, and they’re all funny and stuff, and then mine came up and I was like, ‘you guys, it’s not funny anymore. This is something big.’ I just really liked it.”
But here’s the odd wrinkle, and thus, the mystery behind the name Childish Gambino: There are TWO Wu-Tang name generators. One is located at mess.be and the other at recordstore.com, and guess what? If you type in Donald Glover into either Wu Tang name generator, you get back the same result: Childish Gambino.
This is odd because you can type in literally any other name in the world and the two Wu Tang name generators will give you two different Wu Tang names. This is true of EVERYONE except Donald Glover. This is even true of the Wu Tang Clan members themselves (the mess.be generator will return the actual names of the Wu Tang if you put in their real names, but the recordstore.com name generator will give them different Wu names).
What are the odds that two name generators that spit out two different names for every other person on the planet spit out the same name for Donald Glover: Childish Gambino?
It’s a helluva mystery, and it means that this is either the biggest cosmic coincidence ever, or someone is cheating by hard coding Donald Glover’s Wu mame into their generator in an effort to prove that they were the name generator responsible for Donald Glover’s rap name.
But which one is the fraud, and which was is legit? That’s the mystery.
That was actually the subject of the podcast [TLDR] a few months ago. They tracked down the programmers behind the two generators. Peter Dom (the programmer for the more popular generator, mess.be) was unequivocal in his answer: No way did he hardcode Childish Gambino into his generator. In fact, he said, if he were to hard code anyone’s name into his generator, it would’ve been his own. However, he did say that he made one exception: For the actual Wu Tang members. Still, Dom admitted — with God as his witness — that his name generator was the one that generated Donald Glover’s rap name.
However, Nick Demick, who owns the less popular but older Wu Tang name generator (by three years) at recordstore.com, insists that his was the original Childish Gambino generator. “I would never hard code. I would never do that. That’s despicable,” he said.
Who was lying? Who was not? Based on the fact that the [TLDR] podcast attempted to follow up with Peter Dom of the mess.be name generator after speaking with Nick Demick, and Dom didn’t answer phone calls or emails, it’s probably the mess.be Wu Tang name generator that is hard coded. But why would Peter Dom lie? There’s nothing at stake here. His Wu-Tang name generator is ten years old. It’s not a particularly popular site. It makes no sense.
But what if, as the [TLDR] podcast suggested, there is yet another possibility. What if both were telling the truth. What if Childish Gambino is just a “necessary fact of the universe” like the atomic number of gold? What if the laws of the randomness break down in one place? Around Childish Gambino?
What if Donald Glover is actually at the center of the universe, and we are all revolving around him? What if this man is our one true God?
“Pretentious” comes to mind
[24.media.tumblr.com]
After Donald’s appearance on Fallon where he said he got his name from a wu generator I googled them and tried both. At the time only the generator at mess.be spit out Childish Gambino when Donald Glover was entered so I figured that was the legit one and popped my own name into it.
The Internet has too much free time.
Here’s a subject where I can actually contribute substantially. Back when I first heard about the origin of the name Childish Gambino a few years ago, I went and found both WuTang name generators, where I tried both my own name and Donald Glover’s.
At that time, Donald Glover only produced the name Childish Gambino on one of them — the mess.be one. I remember this because I was disappointed in my own name on that one (“Tha Killah”), yet it seemed to be the “authentic” one since it was the one Donald Glover used.
My name on the recordstore one was much better (“Erratic Assassin”), but it did not produce Childish Gambino at the time, which means it’s probably since been hard coded.
I just tried it and I also got “Erratic Assassin” on the recordstore one.
@bebop Dad?
Hair like wool lol
Guessing something is up with the recordstore one since my (real) name returns…. Childish Gambino.
No, my real name is not also Donald Glover.
I used one back in 9th grade and got curly haired slacker. I do slack and my hair is curly
Aw, snap, y’all. I got ‘Arrogant Genius’ as my Wu Tang name. It’s legit, too. I ain’t nuthin’ ta fuck wit’.
#GETTHEOINTMENT
I typed in Dustin Rowles and got ‘Lord Unwisest’
“But why would Peter Dom lie? There’s nothing at stake here.”
Liars don’t need anything reasonable to be ‘at stake’ to be compelled to lie.. or at least nothing a normal person would deem ‘at stake’.
Being confused about why various people would lie inconsequentially is like being confused about why a good looking guy would rape. Their brain ain’t like yours… It’s not gonna make sense.
Tip: type George Clooney, both are funny.