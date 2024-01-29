With True Detective back on the air waves thanks to the Season 4 mystery, True Detective: Night Country, social media is once again awash with memes based on the hit series. We haven’t seen this kind of activity since the first season starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, but the new season starring Jodie Foster has been racking up rave reviews and clearly connecting with the fans.

For this latest round of shenanigans, Twitter users have latched on to “The True Detective Series I Would Write” meme, which has people posting random pairings mimicking the show’s staple of having a detective team solve grisly murders. As you can tell by the results below, people did not hold back and everything was on the table as Twitter went bananas imagining their dream True Detective duo:

"The 'True Detective' season I would write" pic.twitter.com/6jMpyG7Gwf — Max Deering (@ODSTSpartan) January 29, 2024

The True Detective series I would write. https://t.co/KviGTCpAgT pic.twitter.com/D8RoYGeNSJ — Film Strip Podcast (@FilmStripPod) January 29, 2024

The True Detective series I would write… https://t.co/qsCVwYGAGS pic.twitter.com/dxueoqrmKw — John Hazard (@Franky_WebComic) January 29, 2024

Give them their own season of True Detective, you cowards pic.twitter.com/XFiGMKI2Tx — ShaneSaw M̷a̷s̷s̷a̷c̷r̷e (@FinalDude78) January 28, 2024

The True Detective series I would write. https://t.co/3hed3CjDoR pic.twitter.com/SvVLh5xRQo — Ethan Sacks (@ethanjsacks) January 28, 2024

The True Detective series I would write https://t.co/J38byep0wu pic.twitter.com/3e0na0S4OS — Underthefan (@underthefan119) January 28, 2024

The True Detective series I would write https://t.co/9zutUJWPly pic.twitter.com/t1h7jTx5lK — Jesse Black (@JesseBlackSci) January 28, 2024

The True Detective series I would write… https://t.co/7SqSpmXU9V pic.twitter.com/lUzdOQztTK — Mighty Joe Old (@JoezillaZ) January 29, 2024

Here’s the official synopsis for the latest season of True Detective:

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

True Detective: Night Country airs new episodes Sunday on HBO.