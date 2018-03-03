There Is No Need To Freak Out About ‘The Walking Dead’ Ratings

AMC

The ratings for The Walking Dead are not what they once were, but anyone reading the trades this week would be left with the impression that the show is in dire straits. ‘Walking Dead’ Season 8 Midseason Premiere Is Show’s Lowest-Rated Ever,’ says Variety; ‘Walking Dead’ suffers worst midseason premiere ratings in show’s history,‘ says Fox; or ‘The Walking Dead’s midseason premiere hit a new ratings low,’ says the AV Club headline.

Yes, the midseason premiere overnight ratings were the lowest ratings for a midseason premiere ever, but that hardly tells the whole story, because no one pays attention to overnight ratings anymore except, for some reason, where it concerns The Walking Dead. Networks like FX don’t even look at overnight ratings anymore and haven’t in four years. They call them “meaningless,” and it’s true: The trades rarely report on overnight ratings for any other show on television except The Walking Dead because so many television watches time-shift their viewing, and that includes The Walking Dead, which regularly sees a 45-50 percent hike in viewers on DVR.

In the case of the midseason premiere, there was also something else at play: A little show called the “Olympics Closing Ceremony.” Nearly every network took new programming off the air for two weeks so as not to go head to head against the Olympics, but The Walking Dead took a chance and returned during the closing ceremonies. And guess what? The Walking Dead bested the Closing Ceremony in the key 18-49 demo by 20 percent, although that is not to say that there weren’t plenty of 18-49 Olympics viewers who didn’t wait until Monday night to watch The Walking Dead.