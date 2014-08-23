The Westboro Baptist Church Accepted An Offer To Travel To Iraq And Protest ISIS

Adam Hills had quite a week dealing the Westboro Baptist Church. The Australian comic heard about the hate group’s plans to picket Robin Williams’ funeral and decided to do something about it. On his show The Last Leg, he made an offer to the group that would point their hateful tendencies in another direction From Advocate:
“If you really believe in standing up to those threatening the Christian way of life, Westboro Baptist Church, how about putting your money where your mouth is, taking a direct flight to Iraq,” he said this week, also offering to pay for first-class airfare.
Well the funny part here is that the Westboro Baptists accepted the offer. They want to go, much to the delight of everyone involved and many bystanders too, I’m sure.
Now what one can immediately point out here is the WBC’s need and love for attention. They live for it, making this is a perfect opportunity all around. It kinda stings to even be talking about them when you think of it like that.
Luckily Hills eventually agreed and kept himself one step ahead, deciding to take another route with his offer. A much more positive one. From Metro:
On last night’s show Hills informed viewers that since making the announcement he has been contacted by many people who say they will contribute money towards flying West Borough Baptist Church members to Iraq.
However after a week of WBC attacking Hills and posting abusive images directed at Muslims on Twitter, he opted to take the high road and decided instead to donate all the money raised for the flights to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a charity Robin Williams was a supporter of.
The comedian said he wanted to ‘spread love instead of hate’ through the donation, which was made in the name of the late actor.
Don’t even give them the satisfaction of martyrdom or whatever silly idea they had in mind. I like that. Also, who knows if anyone ever would’ve went through with the trip. If the folks in charge of our security and defense can’t decide if ISIS is a major threat, how could some hate group from Kansas know what to expect. I can’t say the vengeful, spiteful side of me didn’t think of all the possibilities, though.
They might worship differently from ISIS but the substance of Westboro’s beliefs are almost identical to the substance of ISIS’s beliefs . . . .. can we trade the Westboro folks for all hostages being held by ISIS?
wbc and isis would have been the best “reality” tv show ever. what a shame they aren’t going.
Take note MTV
There would be a burning bush between these two, Eh?
Or spawn a new TV show: The Westboro Beheadings. Emmy nominated for Best Miniseries.
Keeping in mind he only agreed to pay for a 1 way ticket.
But i think he should have committed them to it and got a contract signed up so they didn’t just take the tickets and run.
Make a contract for atleast a 1 hour protest or they would pay a 1.5 million dollar fine to st. judes. and waive all liability and agree to handle their own security etc.
Then when they chicken out they get shut down.
They used “whence,” as far as I’m concerned they’re good people.
Send them all!!!
They should have let these morans get gunned down.
So more free publicity for WBC with a ridiculous offer that the law-savvy “church” could have easily taken advantage of. Way to think things through.
And yeah… WBC would have been treated like media darlings in Iraq. Don’t kid yourself.