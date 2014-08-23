The Westboro Baptist Church Accepted An Offer To Travel To Iraq And Protest ISIS

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Adam Hills had quite a week dealing the Westboro Baptist Church. The Australian comic heard about the hate group’s plans to picket Robin Williams’ funeral and decided to do something about it. On his show The Last Leg, he made an offer to the group that would point their hateful tendencies in another direction From Advocate:

“If you really believe in standing up to those threatening the Christian way of life, Westboro Baptist Church, how about putting your money where your mouth is, taking a direct flight to Iraq,” he said this week, also offering to pay for first-class airfare.

Well the funny part here is that the Westboro Baptists accepted the offer. They want to go, much to the delight of everyone involved and many bystanders too, I’m sure.

Now what one can immediately point out here is the WBC’s need and love for attention. They live for it, making this is a perfect opportunity all around. It kinda stings to even be talking about them when you think of it like that.

Luckily Hills eventually agreed and kept himself one step ahead, deciding to take another route with his offer. A much more positive one. From Metro:

On last night’s show Hills informed viewers that since making the announcement he has been contacted by many people who say they will contribute money towards flying West Borough Baptist Church members to Iraq. However after a week of WBC attacking Hills and posting abusive images directed at Muslims on Twitter, he opted to take the high road and decided instead to donate all the money raised for the flights to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a charity Robin Williams was a supporter of. The comedian said he wanted to ‘spread love instead of hate’ through the donation, which was made in the name of the late actor.

Don’t even give them the satisfaction of martyrdom or whatever silly idea they had in mind. I like that. Also, who knows if anyone ever would’ve went through with the trip. If the folks in charge of our security and defense can’t decide if ISIS is a major threat, how could some hate group from Kansas know what to expect. I can’t say the vengeful, spiteful side of me didn’t think of all the possibilities, though.

(Via Metro / Advocate)