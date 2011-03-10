This Baby Knows What I’m Talkin’ About

Archer (FX) — I don’t get a whole lot of pleasure from doing this nightly write-up of TV listings, but the handful of Thursdays a year that “Archer” airs a new episode makes it all worthwhile. Rachel Harris guest stars on tonight’s episode. WHAT WHAT!

Man vs. Wild (Discovery) — Bear Grylls goes to Borneo, where he faces snakes, leeches, and torrential downpours. I wish Discovery aired a six-minute version of the show that just had all the awesome stuff. I love Bear, but he can’t hold my attention for a full hour. I’m a busy man. *Photoshops sunglasses onto dogs*

Fierce Funny Women (Showtime) — I was going to write something like, “How much you wanna bet these women are neither fierce nor funny?” But then I realized that would be lazy and unfair, so I went to the special’s webpage: “This standup comedy show features a quartet of fiendishly funny females: Jen Kober, Gloria Bigelow, Gayla Johnson and Betsy Salkind (who is best known for her impression of a squirrel), performing for an appreciative Santa Monica, California audience.” I’ll pass.

Cake Boss: Baby Special (TLC) –They’re making cakes out of BABIES now? I’ve said that TLC has gone too far for a while now, but seriously, that can’t be legal.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Seth Rogen on Conan; Matt Stone and Trey Parker on “the Daily Show”; Rihanna on “Chelsea Lately”; and Pee Wee Herman and Emanuelle Chriqui on George Lopez. Lots of repeats elsewhere, full listings at TV Squad.

