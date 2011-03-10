This Baby Knows What I’m Talkin’ About

Archer (FX) — I don’t get a whole lot of pleasure from doing this nightly write-up of TV listings, but the handful of Thursdays a year that “Archer” airs a new episode makes it all worthwhile. Rachel Harris guest stars on tonight’s episode. WHAT WHAT!
Man vs. Wild (Discovery) — Bear Grylls goes to Borneo, where he faces snakes, leeches, and torrential downpours. I wish Discovery aired a six-minute version of the show that just had all the awesome stuff. I love Bear, but he can’t hold my attention for a full hour. I’m a busy man. *Photoshops sunglasses onto dogs*
Fierce Funny Women (Showtime) — I was going to write something like, “How much you wanna bet these women are neither fierce nor funny?” But then I realized that would be lazy and unfair, so I went to the special’s webpage: “This standup comedy show features a quartet of fiendishly funny females: Jen Kober, Gloria Bigelow, Gayla Johnson and Betsy Salkind (who is best known for her impression of a squirrel), performing for an appreciative Santa Monica, California audience.” I’ll pass.
Cake Boss: Baby Special (TLC) –They’re making cakes out of BABIES now? I’ve said that TLC has gone too far for a while now, but seriously, that can’t be legal.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Seth Rogen on Conan; Matt Stone and Trey Parker on “the Daily Show”; Rihanna on “Chelsea Lately”; and Pee Wee Herman and Emanuelle Chriqui on George Lopez. Lots of repeats elsewhere, full listings at TV Squad.
[Banner image and GIF via archercaps]
oh shit its the wee baby shamus!
love that little dude
I had the pirate song stuck in my head for days last week.
Whoops, I forgot the link to the 57 minute version of the pirate song…
[www.youtube.com]
Wee Baby Seamus is wise beyond his years.
My latest hobby: spouting off non-sequiturs and one-liners from Archer around people who have never seen (or heard) of the show.
Why do ‘Community’ and ‘Parks & Rec’ disappear for weeks at a time?
– concerned Australian.
Tina fey + julie benz = rachael harris
@Spazmodic – I asked why the good shows were disappearing on Monday, but didn’t receive an answer. Perhaps it’s a dark secret and only Americans can know the truth.
Ufford, use your magic powers of the internet to command these boobs to make a Pirate Virus ringtone.
@Spaz- because NBC has a propensity to do dumb ass crap like show a stupid Office marathon last week and get rid of Conan and just mess up in general. Repeats tonight. I don’t watch anything on NBC expect the NFL, Parks & Rec, 30 Rock, and Community. I’ll probably never watch another show besides those on NBC again. I hate them so much. /Rant over
I need some pills.
I have never wanted an animated character to die more than fatass Pam on Archer. SHE IS AWFUL.
Pirate Virus mp3 (right click / save as?) : [dl.dropbox.com]
I think that might work. If it doesn’t lemme know, I can upload it somewhere else.
Tina Fey + Julie Benz = Something I need to see. With a camcorder. … And a couple of consent forms, of course!
[Glances over shoulder]
Tina fey + julie benz = rachael harris
Wow, that was awesome, La Schmoove.
Also: “Now who’s laughing, Mr. Hooks for Hands?”
Frisky Dingo is back on AND I watch Archer…. I am so damn confused right now, well more confused than wee baby Shamus in a topless bar.
0tarin; I am with you on that, in fact I could have “original” consent forms within the hour.
/needs life
The best part is that Schmoove just taught me that three great tastes taste great together. … In my mind. Or basement.
/Had secretly hoped last nights’ Justified would air after Archer tonight.
//Is still not disappointed.
Which leads me to my favorite line from last weeks’ episode:
“What’re you going to do, Cyril? Disappoint it to death?”