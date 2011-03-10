This Baby Knows What I’m Talkin’ About

#What's On Tonight #Archer
03.10.11 7 years ago 16 Comments

Archer (FX) — I don’t get a whole lot of pleasure from doing this nightly write-up of TV listings, but the handful of Thursdays a year that “Archer” airs a new episode makes it all worthwhile. Rachel Harris guest stars on tonight’s episode. WHAT WHAT!

Man vs. Wild (Discovery) — Bear Grylls goes to Borneo, where he faces snakes, leeches, and torrential downpours. I wish Discovery aired a six-minute version of the show that just had all the awesome stuff. I love Bear, but he can’t hold my attention for a full hour. I’m a busy man. *Photoshops sunglasses onto dogs*

Fierce Funny Women (Showtime) — I was going to write something like, “How much you wanna bet these women are neither fierce nor funny?” But then I realized that would be lazy and unfair, so I went to the special’s webpage: “This standup comedy show features a quartet of fiendishly funny females: Jen Kober, Gloria Bigelow, Gayla Johnson and Betsy Salkind (who is best known for her impression of a squirrel), performing for an appreciative Santa Monica, California audience.” I’ll pass.

Cake Boss: Baby Special (TLC) –They’re making cakes out of BABIES now? I’ve said that TLC has gone too far for a while now, but seriously, that can’t be legal.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Seth Rogen on Conan; Matt Stone and Trey Parker on “the Daily Show”; Rihanna on “Chelsea Lately”; and Pee Wee Herman and Emanuelle Chriqui on George Lopez. Lots of repeats elsewhere, full listings at TV Squad.

[Banner image and GIF via archercaps]

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight#Archer
TAGSARCHERWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP