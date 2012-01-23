Today In ‘Mad Men’ Mashups

With “Mad Men” set to return in just over two months (SQUEEEEEEE), it should come as no surprise that the Internet as a collective has already grabbed its beakers and Bunsen burners and run off to its laboratory to start creating all sorts of mashups and assorted content related to the show. Over the weekend, we were treated to two especially good examples of this mad scientizing (official term). The first, via Buzzfeed, is the above video inserting Darth Vader and the Stars Wars theme into the “Mad Men” title sequence. It’s a cool idea, and it’s executed pretty well, unlike the last three Star Wars films (BOOM)(okay, fine, I haven’t seen any of them)(still, BOOM).

The other piece of “Mad Men” magic we were introduced to over the weekend was the Tumblr Sterling Archer Draper Pryce, which features images from “Mad Men” combined with quotes from “Archer,” and vice versa. Internet, if you’re reading this, allow me to paraphrase a notable Miami detective when I say, “Now THAT’S how you supposed to mash-up! From now on, that’s how you mash-up! Oh man, I want my next Tumblr to mash-up like that. WOOOOO… it takes a dysfunctional motherf-cker to mash-up two shows like that. That’s some dysfunctional sh-t! [writes profanity-free rap song about it, puts entire family in the music video]

I’ve included a few of my favorite Sterling Archer Draper Pryce images after the jump, including one made by the geniuses at the Uproxx mothership. Enjoy.

YEESH.

R.I.P.